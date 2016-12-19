Rwandans aim to free themselves of aid dependence... Really!

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

Last week, the government of Rwanda hosted the 14th Annual National Dialogue.

Officials and citizens, the latter living in and outside Rwanda, met once again to reflect on how far their country has come since the Genocide against the Tutsi, and how the government has fared in implementing the resolutions made at the previous gathering last December.

As usual, the reflections took place under the watchful eyes of, besides local and foreign media, diplomats accredited to Rwanda, some of Rwanda’s own diplomats accredited to other countries, expatriates working for the government of Rwanda, and foreigners who go by the appellation “friends of Rwanda.”

In the chair was President Paul Kagame. From time to time he would seamlessly alternate with President of the Senate Bernard Makuza. I sat next to a Ugandan, a significant player in the media industry who, despite being in the information gathering business, had hitherto been blissfully unfamiliar with Rwanda’s political system and how it works.

Like other outsiders who adopt a laid-back approach to Rwanda, rarely looking beyond the easy formulations of assorted rights activists for their “understanding” of the country, he was surprised by what he was discovering.

He had long believed that Rwanda was a one-party state. He knew of only one political organisation, the Rwanda Patriotic Front.

But here he now was, sitting in the audience, facing Rwanda’s most senior leaders. On the stage was President Kagame, flanked on one side by the Speaker of parliament and the prime minister, and on the other, the president of the Senate.

None of the three is a member of the RPF, of which President Kagame is chairman. They are either independent or members of other political parties. There was also the Chief Justice, whose post is non-political and whose affiliation is therefore not that important. The one-party state myth to which my neighbour had long subscribed had been shattered.

As with gatherings of this kind, many things were said. For me, here are three that I took away from the president’s opening speech: “We have retaken our political space. It is no longer occupied by anything but the interests of Rwandans… The issue of relying on others to pay for the things we want is a question of dignity… We have both the right and the ability to aim high.”

In short, Rwandans no longer have to kow-tow to outsiders in making important decisions; are no longer distressed by their continued dependence on aid; and feel the sky is the limit to their ambitions.

And as ambitions go, they have really big ones, of which a number strike many observers and commentators as fanciful, even foolhardy.

One such ambition, stated by President Kagame in his speech, is to wean the country off foreign aid. Behind it is the issue of dignity and self-worth. Rwandans who speak only Kinyarwanda know it as agaciro.

And behind the drive for agaciro is a complex relationship with outsiders who, truth be told, have been generous in financing many aspects of the country’s post-genocide reconstruction and transformation.

Rwandans gratefully acknowledge the generosity without which their much-cited success story would not read the way it does. However, many are keenly aware of how, from time to time, it has been put to use as a weapon of sorts.