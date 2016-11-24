Road rage comes to Kampala, tribalism tied to the bumper

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

Uganda’s capital Kampala may have registered its first major road rage incident. Last week, a young man in his prime, was shot and died a short while later at the hospital.

The story of what happened before he was shot is convoluted. Hopefully, now that there are identifiable suspects, the police, prosecutors and lawyers will sort out the story.

Media reports, some really curious in their approach, have done as much to inform the public, as they have to sensationalise. Some media houses have gone as far as showing fake footage, of shooting incidents in foreign countries, apparently in a bid to simulate what they believe happened.

What is clear, however, is that two vehicles came into contact, leading to some kind of argument or altercation, with the story culminating in one dead and two in police custody.

It is often said that if one can drive in Kampala and survive the experience, they can do the same in any part of the world. If there is anything in which Ugandans can claim collective expertise, it is driving badly or, to put it differently, unconventionally. Here, observing traffic rules is largely optional.

For everybody. This includes police officers whose job it is to prevent and punish bad driving, and government officials whose responsibility it is to call the police to order if they fail to do what they are supposed to do.

Anyone who drives in Kampala would have seen numerous police and official vehicles doing exactly what many civilian vehicles do: Overtaking or being driven on the wrong side of the road, or even parked in the wrong places, regardless of the danger they expose other motorists to. One needs nerves of steel to avoid going nuts.

There are two issues here. One is the sheer number of Ugandans who do not go to driving schools but are taught how to “move a vehicle” by friends and family, who would also have done the same thing, without the benefit of encountering that thing called the Highway Code.

There are many hilarious stories about local motorists not knowing what the most mundane of traffic signs, such as lines painted onto road surfaces, mean.

They may as well be decorations. Apparently in the 1990s, when traffic lights were first introduced at major road junctions on the outskirts of the city, many drivers from upcountry, not knowing what the different colours meant, would simply find somewhere to park their vehicles and use commuter taxis to go downtown.

Well, over the years they have learnt when to stop and when to proceed, except they don’t always stop when they ought to.

Soon, some of the lights stopped functioning and, consequently, ceased being a nuisance, especially at rush hour when hardly anyone is in the mood to allow those who should have the right of way to go past.

The result has been an epidemic of the most idiotic and dangerous manoeuvres, leaving Kampala with probably the highest number of dented vehicles per capita.

The other issue is that because almost everybody, voluntarily or otherwise, drives without regard for traffic rules, police officers who would like to enforce the law don’t know where to begin, while others have turned the confusion into a source of rich pickings from the few motorists they are able to corner.