I believe the Crane can fly, Ugandans think about it every night and day

Comment

The revival of Uganda Airlines, almost two decades since it dropped from the skies, is no longer mere talk.

It was declared on October 9, during Independence Day celebrations by President Yoweri Museveni. He assured the nation that “the NRM government” is working on the modalities to get “the flying Crane” back in the air and save Uganda over $400 million flowing out every year on air travel.

Talk of reviving Uganda Airlines has always elicited two types of responses from Ugandans. There are those who don’t even want to whisper about it, given the awful record of the government’s mismanagement of big business which in the first place necessitated the privatisation of state enterprises 25 years ago.

Uganda Airlines saved the government going through another messy privatisation process when it collapsed. Opponents of Uganda Airlines also look not only at the whole continent, most of whose national airlines collapsed, and recently got more ammunition from Kenya Airways’ bizarre turn of fortunes after it acquired its dream fleet of Dreamliners.

Supporters of Uganda Airlines’ revival have a mix of nostalgia and ambition. The nostalgia feeds off the national pride thing of “having our own flag carrier,” and matters are not helped by “tiny” Rwanda’s determined march with capitalising RwandAir, who recently took delivery of two new wide body Airbuses that made a stopover at Entebbe for a launch party on their way to Kigali.

National pride aside, Uganda’s economy has grown several times over since the collapse of Uganda Airlines in the 90s and can now support a small to medium sized airline. A nation that spends half a billion dollars a year on tickets can surely support a small airline that co-operates with other international carriers.

Uganda recently threw out the private Air Uganda that was flying the national flag, plus a few other small carriers when the country’s Civil Aviation Authority itself came under international queries over its capability to regulate airlines.

Those against the revival of the QU (the call signal of the defunct national carrier) now point at the secretive nature of the plans to revive Uganda Airlines. Rumours about the operation get as wild as claims that secret staff recruitment has already taken place and they are undergoing training, but authorities have denied them.

The anti-QU school of thought also point at the country’s awful record of procurement, and wonder how many times the purchase price of aircraft would be inflated and how profitable the venture can be after such possible abuse right from inception.

But anti-QU prophets don’t mention that the airline doesn’t have to be managed by corrupt or incompetent Ugandans. Not only are there some upright and competent Ugandans, there is also no law against the appointment of competent expatriates for a specified period of time.

The Uganda Revenue Authority had two foreign chief executives, first a Ghanaian and then a Briton, before the position was “Ugandanised.” The New Vision Group was for long headed by a British.

The new Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority that will oversee the growing pools of trillions of shillings in retirement funds has been placed under a Kenyan to nurture. So there seem to be a strong case for the return of the “flying Crane.”