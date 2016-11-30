Power generation alone not enough if supply systems are dilapidated

Comment

Kenya Power officials with beneficiaries of the power connectivity programme. Energy security is a critical pillar for the development that the country requires in order to realise Vision 2030. PHOTO | FILE

On June 7, 2016, the entire country experienced a power blackout, leaving some 4.7 million households and businesses without electricity. It took more than four hours before the power was restored.

The country was amused to learn later from the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the country’s largest generator of electricity, that the blackout was caused by a rogue vervet monkey that had trespassed into the Gitaru power plant.

The trespassing primate fell onto a transformer, triggering a chain of cascading actions that led to a loss of 180 megawatts, hence the blackout. The vervet, which was lucky enough to survive and was taken away by wildlife authorities, reportedly made history as the first monkey to achieve this feat in Kenya’s history.

This monkey story has both energy security and poverty overtones, which are closely interlinked and dependent on the greenhouse gas emissions development pathway chosen by the country.

First one, despite huge plans and programmes for energy security, Kenya’s power supply infrastructure is fragile and vulnerable due to a number of basic factors. This message is better brought home by the fact that the blackout occurred at a time when Kenya was in the enviable position of having significantly more installed capacity, mostly through addition of geothermal plants, than the grid connected peak demand.

So, the first lesson learnt from this incident is that energy security will not be achieved through addition of generation capacity alone but must be supported by the development of a robust and resilient distribution infrastructure.

The second side of the story is that despite the nationwide blackout, the power outage didn’t directly affect nearly a half of the country’s citizens. According to Kenya Power, only 55 per cent of Kenya’s 45 million people presently have access to grid power, with even fewer actually connected.

Most of those not affected by the blackout directly happened to be the more than 43 per cent of the population still living below the poverty line in the country. These people either lack connectivity to the system or cannot afford grid electricity, with Kenya still having one of the highest electricity tariffs in the region.

The second lesson is that it will be extremely challenging to achieve the target of universal energy security without addressing poverty with the same vigour.

Government on the move?

Meanwhile, the government of Kenya has been, and is still, on the move. Along with private-sector investors, the government has been developing and implementing some of the world’s most spectacular transport, energy and technology projects.

So far, the projects under implementation do not seem to have made a significant dent on Kenya’s poverty, with the country emerging as one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Through Vision 2030, the government hopes to deliver a “newly industrialised, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.”

Energy security is a critical pillar for the development that the country requires in order to realise the Vision. Another important consideration in charting out the development path to the Vision climate change, and its impacts on the vulnerable, who are mostly the poor members of the society.