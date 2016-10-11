Police need public support, their bosses ensure they don’t get it

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

You may not have heard of it yet, but there is such a thing as “democratising policing.” It does not mean electing police officers as against recruiting them. Neither does it mean that policing becomes a free-for-all whereby anybody who wants to join can do so.

Depending on what views you hold of the police, in whatever country you live, the idea may not surprise you at all, or it may strike you as somewhat nonsensical, particularly where the image of the police may have been tainted by, for example, brutality against members of the public. But nonsensical it isn’t.

One of the ways to democratise policing is to introduce a system of working that goes by the name “community policing.”

In recent times, it has become the key tool enabling police forces to narrow the gap between themselves and the communities they are meant to serve. It entails getting members of the general public to play roles that not only complement those of the men and women in uniform, but also bring them together and, through sustained interaction, create the basis for mutual understanding, appreciation, and respect.

At its most basic, community policing is about the police enlisting members of the public on the basis of their good standing within their communities, to become their eyes and ears on the ground.

There are several good arguments in favour of adopting this approach. One is that police forces never have enough officers to ensure that there are enough boots on the ground to prevent and fight crime and wrongdoing. This limited reach makes it necessary to devise ways of being “everywhere.”

Enlisting members of the community, particularly where it is too costly to locate police stations and posts, is a practical way to ensure that the police keep tabs on what is happening there, and that they can react with speed to emerging situations.

Police forces in different parts of the United States have sullied their reputation by engaging in what seems gratuitous killing of black people. In their own defence, they almost invariably argue that at the time of the killing, they believed that their victims were committing a crime or were about to do so, and that they were carrying dangerous weapons and likely to use them against police officers.

The communities to which the victims belonged have almost always reacted in ways that suggest they believe that the police are on a mission to kill blacks on the flimsiest of grounds.

There is no better illustration of a situation where police and communities neither understand nor trust each other and where efforts to create mutual understanding, appreciation and trust are sorely needed. In such a polarised environment, however, this is easier said than done.

We do not have to go all the way to the United States to cite examples of the absence of mutual understanding between the police and the public. We in Uganda have had our own controversies of late, when it has seemed as if the police and sections of the public were about to go to war.

We are unlikely to arrive at a consensus regarding how it all started and who is guilty of what. However, there is broad agreement that politics has been a key factor alienating sections of the public from the Uganda Police.

The connection is easy to see. Politicians on either side of the political divide in our “multiparty democracy” rarely talk to each other with the aim of coming to some understanding about what is and is not in the national interest, and how they can or should work together to promote it. They seem to prefer to talk past each other, exchange abuse and threats, and to encourage their supporters to do the same.

The problem with this way of doing politics is that one side enjoys the benefit of having instruments of coercion at its disposal, which it can use as and when the other side has to be “managed.”