One year on, Burundi’s killings still go unpunished

It was not hard to find the place in Cibitoke where five young men had been shot dead by police earlier that morning. Scores, maybe hundreds, of their neighbours crowded around.

As the blanket was pulled back to show us their bloodied bodies, children pushed forward to get a closer look.

In this opposition neighbourhood of Burundi’s capital Bujumbura, finding dead bodies in the streets had become a regular occurrence in the wake of a May 2015 coup attempt against President Pierre Nkurunziza.

By late last year, the country’s political crisis had taken a violent turn. Street protests sparked in April by the president’s decision to stand for a third term in office were brutally repressed by the authorities.

Suspected opponents were subjected to obscene forms of torture, and the police routinely carried out search operations in opposition neighbourhoods like the one we visited.

The young men killed on December 9, 2015, had been trying to make a life for themselves in the city.

The police spokesperson said they were responsible for a grenade attack on the police and that they were found with weapons.

Witnesses said that the police took the five young men from their homes and shot them at close range. At least one looked like he had been shot in the head from above.

The first to be killed was father-of-three Arsène Ndayizeye, who had just returned from a night shift at work. His wife was expecting their fourth child. The others — Adrien Miburo, Epitace Ningabire, Benjamin Tuyisabe, and Abdoul Karim — were all motorcycle taxi-drivers who rented a house together.

While the human-rights violations in Bujumbura had been escalating for several months, the killings that day were a chilling precursor of worse to come.

Two days later, on December 11, Bujumbura residents were woken before dawn to the sound of explosions and gunfire at the start of the most violent day since the failed coup in May 2015.

Four military installations in and just outside the city were targeted by unknown armed men, before security forces pushed back the attackers and chased them into some of the opposition neighbourhoods.

Within hours, the government declared the attacks had failed. But, by that time, its security forces had already began a violent cordon-and-search operation in Nyakabiga and Musaga, two perceived pro-opposition strongholds.

Stuck in our hotel, there was nothing that we could do to help colleagues and friends who were trapped all day in their homes, listening in terror as security forces went from house to house, killing, beating, and looting.