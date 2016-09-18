Meeting in the Mog, high on miraa (That’s a joke!)

Comment

If, six years ago, you had said a Heads of State Summit would be meeting in the Somali capital Mogadishu, you would probably have been dismissed as being high on miraa.

Yet, that is exactly what happened on Tuesday when the leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), gathered in the city.

“It symbolises the reconstruction of Somalia, and Somalia coming back to the (family of) nations,” Foreign Minister Abdusalam Omer gushed about the summit. “The presence of the heads of state in Somalia is a clear dividend of returning stability in the country,” the African Union Mission in Somalia, Amisom, said in a jubilant statement.

It was the first such meeting in Mogadishu in nearly 30 years, and the fact that such a tempting target for Al Shabaab passed off without incident, seems to suggest both Amisom and the Somali authorities have reached a point where they can freeze the militants out of Mogadishu — if they put their hearts to it.

The upcoming elections present an opportunity for Somalia to better its prospects. Will it pull them off? It had better. With Burundi and South Sudan troubled, the wider East Africa more than ever needs Somalia to be pacified.

Earlier in the year, Martyn Davies, Deloitte’s managing director for emerging markets and Africa, had in an intriguing presentation about how the “centre of gravity” of growth in Africa “has rapidly shifted to the east.”

He painted a picture of a flourishing East African region stretching from Ethiopia (including Eritrea) through to Mozambique.

It included Burundi, and excluded only two countries — South Sudan and Somalia. But Somalia, because of its position, sticks out like a giant roadblock keeping out the fortunes that would come from trade with the rest of the Indian Ocean rim.

Some of Davies’s projections looking to 2025 (possibly 99 per cent of the people reading this will still be around) were truly mouthwatering:

There will be about 330.6 million people in East Africa by 2025.

Some 180 million new middle-class consumers will be added to East Africa by 2025.

Average GDP per capita in East Africa in 2025 will be $3,395.

Some $350 billion in consumption will be added by East Africa by 2025.

A good 76 per cent of that consumption will come from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Of the eight East African economies, seven will be middle-class economies.

For starters, it would improve conditions for Kenya to push ahead with the Lamu Port Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor.

If the engines of regional growth are going to be Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia, then the latter two need the shot in the arm that Lapsset would bring. It may also help build a lasting peace in South Sudan by dragging its economy out of the Stone Age.

It was interesting to see President Uhuru Kenyatta cut a deal with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to lift the ban on the import of Kenyan miraa.

That is probably not the kind of consumption that will drive regional growth, but it nevertheless captured the idea well — one of the answers to East African prosperity lies in Somalis’ mouths.