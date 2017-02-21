National Dialogue won’t revive South Sudan’s dead peace deal

Comment

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (right) and the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai at State House in Juba on July 26, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

South Sudan’s peace deal is dead but the government in Juba, the Igad member states and the African Union, think otherwise. This thinking is visible in President Salva Kiir’s latest decree in December convening a National Dialogue hinged on the dead Peace Agreement.

The reality that the August 2015 Peace Agreement is dead couldn’t be more glaring. Conflict continues unabated in several areas in South Sudan.

New armed groups have entered the fray, exacerbating conflict dynamics. Riek Machar, the agreement’s key signatory on the side of the armed opposition, has been forced into exile in South Africa.

The African Union, including Igad, tacitly endorsed this forced exile; member states, South Africa included, have restricted Machar’s free movement. His spokesman, James Gadet, was deported to South Sudan by Kenyan authorities in November and detained.

In the meantime, Taban Deng, formerly the armed opposition’s chief negotiator, has replaced Machar. However, Deng lacks support among troops in the armed opposition and by all accounts is a figurehead.

To be fair, new ideas are needed to revive the dead agreement. The National Dialogue, if genuine, could potentially be helpful.

Over the years, national dialogues have gained popularity as potentially useful platforms for resolving conflicts and establishing political transformation as exemplified in Tunisia and Yemen in 2013-2014.

However, national dialogues can also be tools for elite manipulation and consolidation of power. Last year, a government-chaperoned national dialogue in Sudan, for instance, was notable for its exclusion of the armed opposition, through a series of measures including the absence of a neutral venue.

In the end, the process was akin to a “national monologue,” as the government ended up speaking to itself thorough a clique of proxy political parties

Still, the purported dialogue’s final recommendations proved too prickly for the government. Subsequently, it refused to release the report to the public.

In its history, South Sudan has never held a national dialogue. However, there’s a precedent for the political elite getting together to thrash out differences, dating back to the 1980s. But these elite initiatives were not and cannot be compared to national dialogues, which are normally much broader and inclusive in scope.

Elsewhere in Africa, a crucial factor in the initial success of previous national dialogues, as exemplified in Tunisia, is tied to the fact that the key protagonists deemed the conveners credible.

This is not the case with South Sudan. In what seems to be a typical zero-sum game, President Kiir has declared himself patron of the process, compromising avenues for an impartial discourse.

The National Dialogue Committee assigned to guide the process contains a substantial number of close cronies of the president. Although church leaders will lead the committee, the fact that it is stacked with powerful individuals and institutions that subscribe to the president’s policies has dented confidence in the process.