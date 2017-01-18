Museveni finally realises a professional army is not a prison

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

It is a while now since President Museveni of Uganda started declaring publicly that one of the reasons he wasn’t leaving power was because he wanted to professionalise the army. Very few Ugandans, soldiers included, admit to understanding what this professionalising of the army is about.

There are also not many civilians who care one way or the other whether the army is professional or not. All they want is that its men and women should mind their own business, whatever it is, and let the rest of us get on with our lives in peace and tranquillity.

This desire to be left alone to get on with our lives is central to how we view and have viewed the Uganda People’s Defence Forces over the past three decades that its founder and commander-in-chief has been in power.

In general terms, the view that members of the public have of the UPDF is of a “highly disciplined” army. Of course, there is a sense in which this view could make for an interesting debate.

Sceptics would point at examples of indiscipline involving some very senior officers. The issue, though, is not that some senior officers have not lived up to the standards the public expect. Rather, it is that they seem to have been allowed to do so.

Famous cases include officers who repeatedly wade into partisan political debates and state their views publicly in favour of this or that side. This is illegal. From the perspective of interested members of the public, it ought to invite serious sanctions.

Well, sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. This raises questions about what discipline means or ought to mean, and whether anyone is interested in enforcing it consistently.

Be that as it may, unlike its predecessors, the UPDF has not allowed its officers to go around harassing, killing, maiming and robbing members of the public as a matter of routine. There was a time when soldiers could drive trucks into people’s homes and help themselves to whatever they wanted and decide on the spot whether to kill the owners or spare their lives. There was no expectation that they would be apprehended and punished.

Against this background, it is not difficult to understand why the issue of professionalising the army is not one that many people preoccupy themselves with. For those who look carefully and see beyond the prevailing peace and stability, however, the importance of professionalisation cannot be overemphasised.

There are several reasons for this. One is that the UPDF has been built on a foundation comprising many men and women, mostly men, who never set out to be career soldiers. They were forced by circumstances to follow Museveni into the bush. Their ambitions did not go farther than wanting to lend a hand to those who sought to remove a government they saw as unfit to rule the country.

Many looked forward to going back to civilian life as soon as the war had ended. Few did, and not because they had changed their minds. The army simply wouldn’t let them, even after it became clear that they had lost faith in the cause for which they had put their lives on the line.

There are also those who joined up from the defeated army. They did so not because they had bought into the ideology of the victors, but because, well, what else was there for them to do? And then there are those who joined earlier on because they looked forward to a career in politics. They saw themselves as cut out for a life of greatness, as shapers of history.

Few, very few, have achieved that. Many were not allowed to leave and become the politicians they wanted to be. They have gone on to live unfulfilled lives, remaining in the army without really having their hearts in it. There is therefore a sense in which some officers have been virtual prisoners all these years. This has had implications for discipline.

In its most basic form, therefore, professionalising the UPDF would involve letting go these kinds of people and allowing those who joined because they wanted to pursue military careers and who brought no political and other baggage with them, to take over the role of shaping it into an army of soldiers at heart.