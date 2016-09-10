Mobile radiation isn’t harmful, but we’re taking no chances

Comment

Kenya's Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Prof Judi Wakhungu. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The proliferation of mobile telephony around the world and the ubiquity of a technology that a decade and a half ago had not gained traction has made communication possible at dizzying speeds, brought people closer and confirmed that indeed, the world is now a village.

On these shores, mobile telephony has also revolutionised money transfer, helping accelerate economic and social development. But every new development brings with it new challenges.

The rapid increase in the use of the mobile telephony – there are more than seven billion active mobile devices around the world and over 32 million mobile phone subscriptions in Kenya alone – has necessitated the deployment of thousands of base transmitting station (BTS) sites countrywide. Some of these BTS sites are located close to residential areas to boost connectivity and communication.

Even though residents desire clear connectivity, they have also become increasingly concerned about the risks that electromagnetic fields (EMF) may pose to their health. As a result of this, misunderstandings and misinformation about the issues of safety and EMF radiation in general, have arisen.

The other challenge posed by BTS locations is the issue of visual intrusion. Currently, there are a number of telecommunication companies that all want to have their own BTS sites. But, from a policy perspective, it would be prudent for such companies to explore the possibility of co-location.

This will not only help in minimising visual intrusion but also promote the efficient use of the available space. These are some of the contemporary environmental management aspects that the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources is grappling with.

In order to do so, we are enhancing our regulatory capacity in conjunction with the relevant agencies such as the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to handle cross-cutting matters.

As part of this agenda, we have also beefed up our partnership efforts with various stakeholders, as we seek to raise awareness and debunk myths on issues surrounding EMF and its health effects if any.

It is important to unravel the myths around the health effects of the base stations and at the same time promote a better understanding of what is known and what is not known about EMF.

So far, global independent research efforts by experts in this field have not found any health hazards arising from mobile devices and masts to warrant an alert. The World Health Organisation’s updated factsheet, “Electromagnetic fields and public health,” published in October 2014, which is based on an in-depth review of thousands of scientific studies, concludes that “to date, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.”

However, as a precautionary move, we must continue to urge all players to apply and strictly uphold regulatory guidelines in their operations. The CA and Nema have been collaborating to ensure that all BTS sites are subjected to strict environmental impact assessments.

In addition, after one year of operation, mandatory environmental audits will also need to be periodically undertaken as advised by the authorities.

To foster industry partnerships, the Ministry of Environment recently signed a memorandum of understanding with mobile network operator Safaricom that outlines key deliverables with regard to safety and EMF and public awareness.

Such initiatives are commendable and will remain a key priority as we seek to address contemporary environment issues in a stakeholder participatory model.