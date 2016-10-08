Migrants? We need to fear the people smugglers more

Comment

Late last month a huge summit on refugees and migrants took place in New York.

The hype ahead of the meeting was feverish. The outcome, underwhelming.

“The build-up to Monday’s event had been immense, but it yielded few surprises. Its main outcome — the New York Declaration — has been public for longer than a month and widely panned as a watered-down document that commits member states to very little,” a writer from IRIN observed.

The past few years have been difficult, and conflicts and hardships in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia have produced a record number of refugees and migrants. The multitudes trekking across Europe, fleeing the Middle East, and the thousands drowning in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas have been heart wrenching.

On Tuesday, about 4,655 migrants were saved and 28 bodies recovered in more than 30 rescue missions off the Libyan coast.

Agencies reported that more than 10,000 refugees were picked up in just two days, as people smugglers take advantage of calm weather to push boats out to sea. Over the same period, at least 50 people died trying to make the dangerous crossing.

In all, since the start of the year around 3,100 have died.

Yet, despite all these horror stories and the push for rich nations to take in more refugees and migrants, and to pony up more money to support them in squalid camps in Africa and elsewhere, all these are temporary fixes. They gloss over the reality that those solutions are impossible for rich nations to carry in the long-term.

First, these nations are not getting richer. Second, they are ageing, and the thought of fertile young refugees and migrants flooding their countries, populating them with coloured children, scares the bejesus out of a growing number of their voters who are being driven into the clutches of the worst form of racist and anti-immigrant politicians.

Migration cannot be solved by migration policy, but by politics. There has to be a limit to how long countries in Africa, from where some of these migrants originate, can sit back and watch the carnage.

There is a lot of cynical politics around migration. To regimes that can’t fix their economies, it solves a potentially explosive political situation because the young people taking those perilous journeys will not be around to protest over lack of jobs or join rebels.

If they drown, problem solved. If they land and get a job on the docks in Europe somewhere and send money back home to their relatives, again problem solved. Either way, our governments win.

It’s shortsighted. Beside the immorality of it, the people smuggling networks are growing bigger and richer. There is a real danger, as happened in parts of the Maghreb with the narcotics trade, that, left unchecked, they could grow powerful enough to subvert states.

Second, it is critical that people in real danger from persecution or fleeing war be able to find resettlement as exiles and refugees. The thousands of migrants paying smugglers to transport them to Europe to seek economic opportunities, laudable as their entrepreneurial spirit may be, are crowding out those whose lives are at risk.