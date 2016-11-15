Makerere him no go, Vice Chancellor him happy-o... Seriously, what a palaver

Comment

Let us pick some seemingly random events that happened 40 years ago. In 1975, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) summit sat in Uganda. Soon after, Makerere University awarded its first academic doctorate to renowned poet Timothy Wangusa. As Nigerian president General Yakubu Gowon discussed continental issues in the Kampala meeting, the military back home overthrew him.

National universities are said to be a microcosm of the wider society, and Makerere seems to reflect the wider Republic of er … Nigeria.

As Makerere was getting its first PhD, Nigeria got its revered leader Murtala Muhammed. Both Nigeria and Makerere continue to record big achievements, and simultaneously exhibit amazing levels of disorganisation.

For example, Nigerian population figures can be contentious. Nearly two years ago, I visited the aquatic community that lives in the waters of a Lagos bay, where all houses stand on stilts and kids go to school paddling the ocean waters in washing basins (I feared to ask where the toilets are.)

The chairman/chief said there are one million people there, but the city authorities said there were “only” a quarter of a million people who sleep on the water.

Similarly, the exact number of Makerere’s full-time students remains a mystery, reported to be anywhere between 37,000 and 44,000 students. The university that trains Uganda’s top statisticians cannot count its (five-digit) full-time students, instead giving estimates with a 17 per cent margin of error.

But Makerere is ranked the number three university on the continent, due to the quality and volume of research taking place at the institution, which has remained true to the ideals of academic excellence in the research arena.

Similarly, Nigeria is making great strides. While many people talk casually of corruption driven by the oil curse, Nigeria has moved steadily over the past decade to become the world’s 20th largest economy and the biggest in Africa, even though it does not include informal sector estimates in official GDP figures. And you can bet Nigeria’s informal sector is bigger than a few African state economies.

At the beginning of the decade, a Vehicle Design Summit organised under the auspices of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology brought scientists from 20 universities from around the world to Italy to build an electric car for tomorrow. Only one university was picked from Africa – Makerere.

The Makerere undergrads did such a wonderful job that the professor who was chaperoning them (Dr Sande Tikodri) had to use threats to force them to return to Uganda to complete their courses, as they were being offered lucrative scholarships in different corners of the world.

Makerere! The university that trained great African writers, scientists, presidents and economists, is now mostly in the news for lecturers’ quarrels over allowances and student protests over bad food. When it was closed last week in order to “safeguard lives and property,” the Vice Chancellor Prof Dumba Ssentamu was full of gratitude to President Museveni for the drastic action.