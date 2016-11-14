When Magufuli had a cosy chat with the press

Comment

To celebrate the successful survival of his first year in a difficult job, President John Pombe Magufuli agreed to a live press conference with editors of media houses.

The last time a head of state attempted this was in the first few months of Jakaya Kikwete’s presidency. Having enjoyed a rather warm relationship with the media during his campaign, and perhaps a little high off the fumes of his landslide victory, Kikwete was unadvisedly confident about the exercise.

The thing about career journalists, especially editors and veterans, is that they are frighteningly intelligent and by nature bloodthirsty. Just because they like you doesn’t mean they will not subject you to extreme questioning that almost violates the Geneva Conventions. It takes a unique mental agility to survive the experience.

The press corps was clearly not going to waste this precious opportunity to address controversial matters. President Kikwete was politely but firmly grilled to a crisp. It was glorious. It was also the first and the last time a Tanzanian president made that mistake.

He wisely reverted to what his predecessor, Benjamin Mkapa, had innovated: Direct televised addresses that were safely scripted and completely excluded the possibility of interrogation.

With this in mind, I was surprised by the fact that President Magufuli decided to have a chat with the press corps. And perhaps a little concerned, because: Journalists. My president has strengths, it is true. Elegance of expression is not one of them, and his style is prescriptive rather than discursive. Would this result in a clash? After all, journalists love a good controversy and they are never above asking difficult, sometimes even cheeky questions to get under a politician’s skin whenever possible. President Magufuli was doing this of his own volition: This is courage.

The press conference was extremely successful, for two reasons. The first was that the president and the press corps were able to have a civil discussion, and this means that they may just do it again. Of course it was heavily padded and extremely delicately handled by the moderators, but even then journalists were able to ask some very pertinent and pointed questions.

The second triumph was the way in which this dialogue exposed President Magufuli’s perspectives, and his preferences, and his oratory and political skills.

Bulldozing

It struck me that we haven’t had a chance to get to know our president on a personal level yet, what with his work schedule and his general lack of interest in the more public aspects of the job. This was an opportunity to peek behind the privacy curtain and start to understand what makes John Pombe Magufuli tick.

The result was an understanding of his brand of politics. The media itself engaged directly with the president in a last-minute effort to halt the much-hated Media Services Bill. In true Bulldozer style, the president was having none of it. In spite of the fact that it is obvious the law was being resisted by all media for its efforts to restrict freedoms, he chose to interpret the delaying of the Bill as a sign of procrastination. On whose part, it was hard to tell, but he was treating legislation as though it can be manufactured like bricks or unclogged like an overwhelmed port.

A few other queries in the areas of policy also did not fare well, never mind the crucial issue of the new constitution. In contrast, anything that involved talking about plans and execution got stellar treatment complete with a mind-boggling recitation of numerical data.

You can know a man by what he will and will not talk about and in a heavily presidential system like ours, this is crucial information. After that press conference we can say without a doubt that President Magufuli is a man who is deeply in love with his country and utterly committed to its betterment.

If only we could agree on what that better Tanzania should look like by negotiating policies rather than bulldozing them through. It may be efficient, perhaps even well-intentioned. But it is undemocratic and will lead to problems down the line.