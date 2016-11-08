Very impressive first year, Magufuli, but you’ll lose it all without a new constitution

Comment

At about this time in November of the year 2017, President John Pombe Magufuli will have spent two years in office, and he will still have not reached the halfway mark of his first term. That means he will be far from being worried about his re-election, which will not be due till three years later.

As he celebrates his first year in office this week, Magufuli will have plenty to think about, essentially issues pertaining to his electoral promises from last year’s election, which he must fulfil, or advance sensibly before his first term is over. So far he seems to have done well.

Those who followed last year’s election will remember that this was not necessarily the candidate of the gods. At party primary level, he was an outsider who was not considered close to any of the big power brokers of Dodoma, a man who seemed to thrive on anonymity and facelessness in an undertaking that usually favours pomp and loudness.

After he surprisingly beat his 15 or so fellow contenders in his own party, Magufuli still had to wrestle with a wave of dissenting former allies who had jumped into bed with the opposition to give the ruling CCM party the fight of its life.

Magufuli won, though the result was contested by the opposition.

But it was after he was inaugurated as president that he began to show he was quite different from his recent predecessors. He came in with a style that people were not used to. He came across as someone on a mission to right wrongs and correct mistakes. He made it clear that it was not going to be business as usual and that people long given to sluggishness were going to have to sit up.

Since then, it is not as if it has been all action and no words, no. The more actions he took and directives he issued, the more he spoke out. And there is very little diplomacy in his pronouncements, which to some appear coarse though to others they have that ring of authenticity that comes with straight talk. Sometimes he has gone overboard and said something really untoward. On those occasions he has had someone in his administration cleaning up after him, saying, for instance, that he had been joking

Wastage

Whichever way Tanzanians have looked at and listened to Magufuli over the past year, they have seen him as someone who was sorely needed after many years of what they consider misrule, corruption and waste. After 10 years of a president they called Vasco da Gama, for instance, they were happy to see a stay-at-home leader, although there was some criticism when he skipped important meetings.

Some of his actions and directives may have been seen as too cavalier and not thought out clearly, but there are those who say they had to be done. The issue now is to erect a strategy around the many things that Magufuli has been laying emphasis on.

He has been harping on the issue of industrialisation, but it does not look like he has a policy to guide his government’s and/or potential investors’ actions. He has talked about “free education,” but we still go round begging people to give us desks and dig pit latrines for us. There are many declarations made on this, that and the other, but very little clarity on how these will be implemented.

The dawning of the second year of his presidency may afford Magufuli some lessons in what he has not handled properly, and if he has enough humility, he will want to revisit some of his decisions. He needs to learn on the hoof, doing, seeing and doing better. He has the advantage of having his people firmly behind him because even those who cringe at some of his statements and actions still credit him with good intentions.

That trust that the people seem to have in him must be put to use by getting the country to write the rules by which it will be governed. Magufuli has to undo the damage done by his predecessor, who mobilised the people’s enthusiasm and then threw it into the gutter. This means writing a new constitution, nothing less.

Happy First Anniversary, John Pombe Magufuli!