Local firms are failing due to poor internal control systems

Comment

The increasing number of reported scandals and other irregularities affecting companies and learning institutions points to the fact that internal controls in most of these companies are either weak or non-existent.

And apart from governance lapses, both in public and private organisations, poor enforcement of internal controls or lack of efficient internal control systems have been seen to be a major source of underperformance. Also on the list is the misappropriation of resources.

An internal control system helps to safeguard a firm’s assets from inappropriate use or from loss and fraud, ensuring that liabilities are properly identified and managed, as well as guaranteeing the quality of internal and external reporting.

The internal control system of an organisation is closely related to the structure used by management to oversee the organisation’s activities, and what is generally considered as company’s corporate governance.

A properly instituted internal control system would ensure that the board and management of an organisation strive to pursue objectives that are in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. This should translate into effective monitoring and thus encourage firms to use resources more efficiently.

It is this critical aspect of the management of our institutions that seems to have escaped the people entrusted with running them. We regularly read reports of local companies losing resources running into billions of shillings as a result of poorly instituted internal control systems.

For example, national carrier Kenya Airways is reported to have lost in excess of Ksh60 billion ($592.5 million) in under-priced ticketing scam, and a further Ksh2.2 billion ($21.7 million) due to incorrect billing and allowing excess baggage without following due procedure.

KQ baggage

A forensic audit by Deloitte Consulting Ltd highlighted numerous instances where baggage in excess of allowed capacity was billed at costs lower than the approved rates. In other cases, established baggage structure is reported to have been completely ignored. This is besides other areas of the organisation that showed a complete lack of internal controls or where they existed, the systems were too weak to safeguard the company’s operations.

The case of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund also needs mention. The former CEO of the fund is alleged to have been a sole signatory to its bank accounts, freely signing multi-million shillings cheques — which is a sign of an entity operating without the requisite internal controls.

Many other classic cases of how both corporate and public entities are grappling with internal control challenges exist, with the impact being lost revenues from the corporate purse and wastage of public funds. This is in addition to the misuse of organisational resources and the poor financial health and underperformance of these institutions.

Proper internal control systems will go a long way in enhancing the performance and wellbeing of many organisations. Most importantly, there is a need for total commitment and goodwill from the top leadership to ensure that effective internal controls within organisations are enforced.

It is also imperative that the internal control systems work efficiently for the prosperity and optimal performance of these institutions. This will translate into helping preserve shareholder value and safeguarding public resources, which would in turn contribute to the profitability and long term sustainability of these entities.