Letter to the African Union: Don’t pay for peace in South Sudan, Somalia

Comment

This is a letter to the new and dynamic leadership of the African Union. It is therefore written in the confidence that it will receive attention and even if it is disregarded, it would only be after perusal and with good reason.

Have African opinion leaders ever considered the possibility that they tend to look at some member nations through racist lenses?

Of course, this may not be conscious or intentional, but years of seeing them embroiled in violence could have conditioned many Africans to look down on countries like South Sudan and Somalia. And because nationals of those two states have physical features that are very different from those of other Africans, we could be subconsciously subjecting them to racism as decisions affecting them are being made.

Agreed, the South Sudanese are taller and darker that the other Africans. And the Somalis are neither Arabs nor black, nor even white or Indian, to mention the other races that pitched up Africa in the past two centuries. So the Africans could end up treating these two patronisingly, albeit without bad intentions.

These are independent states that consciously demanded their Independence, secured it and were admitted to the community of nations. Where then do other African states get the authority to start thinking for them? What the AU does in Somalia and/or South Sudan should strictly be under agreement with these independent states and not some indefinite intervention agreed with other people who provide money to fund it.

South Sudan and Somalia should be required to finance the peacekeeping operations in their territories and if they cannot afford it, then they have to pick the option of not killing themselves. It costs less by the way, and this is not an emotional observation.

All countries are responsible for their own security. If they have an urgent, costly security need, they can take a loan to finance it. Any government with the capacity to levy taxes should be able to borrow.

But as long as someone shows a willingness to send in troops, the recipient countries will always think that financing security is for someone else, and not the one who is causing the insecurity.

During the decolonisation process, many African countries contributed resources to the liberation of others who were still in bondage, Egypt and Tanzania possibly contributing more than the rest. But what business do African countries now have spending part of their meagre resources to send troops to independent countries indefinitely?

Let countries neighbouring such volatile states tighten their border security. Then the governments in Juba or Mogadishu must be asked to state exactly what they want and propose the terms of payment.

Let it be agreed between their officials and the experts from the countries contributing how many battalions they need, using what equipment and for what length of time.

But to just expect other nations’ sons and daughters to keep dying for them is to admit that they are not ready for Independence. In which case they should submit to AU or UN administration until such a time as they are ready for self-government.