No matter what the IMF says, Kenya’s wage bill is not out of control

Comment

The wage bill situation would have been worse without SRC, if the numerous demands from various public institutions, who often ask for wages and benefits way above affordable levels, is anything to go by. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

This is a rejoinder to last week’s cover story in The EastAfrican titled: “IMF raises red flag on higher wage bill in election year.”

In 2014, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission initiated a national discussion on the rising public-sector wage bill. The national debate was not only timely but an important policy discourse for the country. Over the years, the rise in the wage bill has been compromising fiscal and debt sustainability, and jeopardising growth by generating excessive deficits and crowding out growth-enhancing public investments.

In 2012/2013, the public wage bill was Ksh465 billion ($4.4 billion). Over the past five years, it has grown rapidly, to Ksh522 billion ($5 billion) in 2013/14; Ksh568 billion ($5.4 billion) in 2014/15 and Ksh627 billion ($6 billion) in 2015/2016, an annual average growth of 9 per cent.

SRC’s projections show that the wage bill will be Ksh676 billion ($6.5 billion) in 2016/2017. However, as a percentage of nominal gross domestic product (GDP), it declined from 10.3 per cent in 2012/2013 to 9.5 per cent in 2015/2016. This is an encouraging trend we hope to sustain.

Last week, it was reported that the Kenyan Cabinet has approved a Ksh100 billion ($965 million) for civil service salary increases in 2017/2018.

The Cabinet’s decision has raised a red flag, with the IMF waxing sceptical over the sustainability of the wage bill in Kenya, a syndrome the Fund argues is a characteristic of emerging markets and low income developing countries, especially during an election year. The Fund also argues that the Cabinet’s decision is in contravention of Kenya’s commitment to the Fund to manage its fiscal deficit during the run-up to the August 8 general election.

The rising wage bill is due to several factors, the major one being the country’s transformation as it implements the Constitution. Whereas SRC’s mandate covers the setting of salary scales, the numbers have been growing due to increased employment in existing institutions and the creation of new offices and positions.

Job evaluation

The centrepiece of the Constitution is devolution of power, which has seen the establishment of 47 counties, each with its own government. County governments consist of a county assembly and executive.

In addition, unlike before, Kenya’s parliament consists of two Houses: the National Assembly and the Senate. These are among several structures and offices that have been created with a view to improving and bringing services closer to the people.

The wage bill situation would have been worse without SRC, if the numerous demands from various public institutions, who often ask for wages and benefits way above affordable levels, is anything to go by.

The Commission often carries out research that informs its decisions. Besides salary surveys and wage disparities studies, the Commission embarked on job evaluation for state officers in 2013, and public officers in 2015. Appropriate remuneration and benefits levels for state officers were determined.

Previously, the wage bill for state officers was Ksh15.4 billion ($148 million), compared with Ksh15.1 billion ($145 million) currently, including salaries for the newly created offices at the county and national government levels.

Even with devolution, the country has saved at least Ksh500 ($4.8 million) million that can be channelled into development projects. Moreover, the compression ratio (the gap between highest and lowest remuneration) has declined from 1:58 to 1:10, while allowances have been capped. We are also currently in the process of reviewing state officers’ salaries, and the recommendations of that review will be effected after the general election of 2017.