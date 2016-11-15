Conjoined twins: Kenya ought to tell its stories of greatness

Comment

A team of surgeons operates on the conjoined twins in a procedure that lasted 23 hours: Let’s believe in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya achieved such a feat last month that I feel we should be shouting from the rooftops. Surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) successfully separated conjoined twins in a 23-hour operation.

The girls, named Blessing and Favour, were born in September 2014. The surgery took two years of meticulous planning due to the complex nature of the areas shared by the twins.

This is because the girls were joined at the lower back. The complicated procedure involved a team of 58 professionals.

And why should we be shouting about it? Because, in the words of Acting KNH CEO Thomas Mutie, this has been the most complex procedure to be done successfully in sub-Saharan Africa, apart from South Africa.

The feat really resonated with me because of two reasons. The first is because it reminded me of my boyhood hero, the famous neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

As a boy, Ben Carson watched his father walk out on his family, closing the door on a life the eight-year-old would never know again. Through periods of heartbreak, fear and financial struggle, his mother, Sonya Carson, provided for Ben and his brother.

A determined woman with only a third-grade education, she insisted her sons see their potential and that they never let circumstances get them down. She taught them that education would change their lives.

Ben took on the challenges, devoting himself to a life of learning and achievement, overcoming adversity on his path, to become a world-renowned neurosurgeon.

I read Ben Carson’s book Gifted Hands as a twelve-year-old at Olympic Primary School in Kibera. The lessons have never left me.

These are lessons that that I wish I could whisper in the ears of my dear countrymen. This is what he says. “Once you begin to understand and realise what you are capable of, the whole world changes.”

In the book, he seems to reflect on his profound childhood transformation before finishing this thought. “I had the same brain, just a different attitude.”

Change our attitude

Don’t you think our country would transform if we only changed our attitude?

The second reason is we can only lift our collective psyche as a people if we learn to celebrate our feats. I will use the example of Germany.