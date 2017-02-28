LipaKamaTender: But that money is reserved for South African doctors, schools

Comment

The doctor’s strike is now in its third month. The result has been devastating. Patients who cannot afford to go to private hospitals are nursing their illnesses at home.

Some have died. There have been many crises in the past couple of years that have exposed the ineptitude of this government, but the doctor’s strike, perhaps more than any other, has exposed a more insidious problem.

The doctors demand that the government implement the collective bargaining agreement agreed on a few years ago. In response, the government chooses to address itself to the issue of doctor’s salaries, which was only a small part of the CBA.

The CBA addressed staffing, equipment, training, employment terms, remuneration, promotion, etc. It was a comprehensive answer to the problems ailing the public health sector in Kenya, which successive governments had over the years neglected.

Over the years, the elite that has governed the country since Independence neglected the public service sector, because they did not need it. As Rasna Warah once wrote, when the public schools collapsed, the elite took their children to private schools or abroad; when security deteriorated, they hired private security firms, and as the health sector collapsed, the elite went to expensive private hospitals, or to South Africa and Europe.

Incidentally, South Africa and Europe are where the elite invests or stashes its ill-gotten wealth. It is a fundamental contradiction that the people who rule us have so little faith in our institutions.

The government argues that it has treated the present health crisis with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. But there are a number of indications to the contrary.

In such a life-and-death situation, one would have expected the formation of an emergency team headed by no less a person than the president or deputy president. But the two gentlemen have found it more profitable to go politicking for votes.

Even the two officials left to handle the crisis — the Cabinet Secretary for Health and the Principal Secretary, seem to be singularly inept, expending most of their energy in a power struggle. In fact, the PS found it beneath him to head the ministry’s negotiation team and instead went to encourage voters in his home region to register.

He thus confirmed that ordinary people only matter in their capacity as voters.

Over the years, politicians have imagined themselves the most important public sector. Consequently, they have allocated themselves salaries and allowances unimaginable in a poor country such as Kenya. Today, Kenyan MPs, governors, and other ranking public sector workers are the highest paid public sector employees in the world.

But the obscene wages seem not to be enough, as these same officials are the facilitators and beneficiaries of the corruption mega-scandals that have rocked the country. The Goldenberg and Anglo Leasing scams could not have been pulled off without the facilitation of key members of the government.

The recent NYS scandal in which billions of shillings were stolen — ferried away in gunnysacks at night — could not have been pulled off without the connivance of ranking government officials. The Health Ministry, which now says it cannot pay the doctors, is reported to have lost Ksh5 billion to pay for empty containers presented as mobile clinics.

In the face of this legal and illegal theft by government officials, people have become tired of being told to be considerate “for the sake of the country.” One of the slogans of the doctors’ strike was “lipa kama tender” (pay as quickly as you pay fraudulent tenders).