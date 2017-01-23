Coalition building, voter turnout can sway vote

Comment

Gabrielle Lynch

Kenya’s next general election, which is scheduled for August 8, is fast approaching.

It is currently unclear whether the opposition will agree on a single presidential candidate and come together in the mooted National Super Alliance. Whether the opposition will agree to the electoral commission using a manual system to back up the electronic voter identification devices. And whether heightened tension over competition for national level seats — together with increased competition over county level seats — will fuel violence in certain parts of the country.

Given such uncertainty and the potential for political problems in Kenya that are likely to affect the whole region, this article looks at several lessons that can be learnt from recent elections in other countries. This analysis is far from exhaustive, but instead serves as a reminder of the insights that can be gained from cross-country comparisons.

Politics is expensive

First, elections in Uganda and Ghana in February and December 2016 respectively remind us that politics is an expensive game. Candidates need mobilisers who at the very least require some facilitation. They need to advertise their candidacy and display their seriousness, through posters, T-shirts and other campaign materials and to respond to local demands.

Such expenditure is widely accepted and even demanded. As part of a broader project on the impact of elections in Africa, Nic Cheeseman, Justin Willis and I surveyed Ghanaians in September 2015 and Ugandans in December 2015.

We found that 43 per cent of Ghanaians and 41 per cent of Ugandans thought that bribing voters was either “not wrong at all” or was “wrong but should not be punished.” Similarly, 76 per cent of Ghanaians and 72 per cent of Ugandans felt that politicians should not be punished for directing development projects towards areas that support them. The implication is that many politicians and voters do not consider giving gifts to voters as illegitimate.

Huge spending may not win popular vote

At the same time, these elections remind us that the candidate who spends the most does not necessarily win — either at the local or national level.

This was evident in Ghana where the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) spent much more than the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), but the incumbent president nevertheless lost in the first round with 44-54 per cent of the popular vote.

Recent polls also remind us of the extent to which presidential elections tend to be a two-horse race in which an incumbent, or establishment candidate, is pitted against a prominent opposition leader.

This was evident in Zambia in August 2016, when President Edgar Lungu of the ruling PF and Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND won 50.03 per cent and 47.67 per cent of the vote respectively, while the third candidate, Edith Nawakwi, secured a pitiful 0.65 per cent of the popular vote.

A similar picture emerged in Ghana in December last year when the NDC and NPP secured 98 per cent of the popular vote, and the third candidate received only 1 per cent.

While in Uganda, President Museveni was returned with 60.62 per cent of the popular vote; veteran opposition politician Kizza Besigye secured 35.61 per cent; and the third candidate, Amama Mbabazi, won a mere 1.39 per cent.