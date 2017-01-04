It seems Jubilee delights in dangerous brinkmanship

Comment

It would seem that the Jubilee administration delights in dangerous brinkmanship, pushing the country close to the edge of chaotic disruption before pulling back, but only at the urging of sober minds such as the clergy and civil society.

This happened over the passage of the controversial security laws, significant sections of which were later ruled by the courts as unconstitutional.

Then there was the dispute over the IEBC, which was resolved after the intervention of religious leaders and civil society. Then, came the standoff over amendments to electoral laws. Again, passions were inflamed. Cord threatened nationwide mass action. Church leaders and civil society asked for cool heads to prevail.

Had the Senate not called for views from the public and held their own special sitting, the country would once again have been on the edge of the precipice.

The tragedy is that all these matters could have been resolved through a bipartisan approach before they caused disruption.

Take, for instance, the security laws. A sober bipartisan committee of parliament could have agreed on sections that were offensive. On the IEBC, it was a matter of common sense that an election cannot be held when one side of the political divide – rightly or wrongly – perceives the referee to be biased. After a tense period of civil strife, a bipartisan approach was able to resolve what had been hyped by Jubilee and its supporters as insurmountable ideological differences.

Tragically, the simple solution came too late for those were killed and injured by police following nationwide demonstrations.

The latest dispute over amendments to the electoral laws can easily be resolved by a bipartisan committee and thus avoid the acrimony and the likelihood of civil strife.

So the question people try to understand is why the Jubilee administration persists in these kinds of deadly games. Clearly, this behaviour points to a continuing tension between the Constitution and the mentality of the governing coalition.

It seems that, just like the Kibaki administration, Jubilee has never really understood that promulgation of the 2010 Constitution was a fundamental shift in the business of government, and represented a paradigm shift in the way we organise our society.

So the Kibaki administration would take decisions that were reminiscent of decrees during the Kanu dictatorship. On several occasions, these decisions were found to be patently unconstitutional, as with Kibaki’s failed attempt to summarily fill the positions of Chief Justice and Attorney General. Jubilee has taken the cynicism a step further. It uses its parliamentary majority to pass laws that are unconstitutional.

The other possible reason for Jubilee’s behaviour is at the heart of African misrule over the past 50 years. That is the refusal or inability of those in power to distinguish between party and national interests. Because their focus is on retaining power, their actions are aimed at cementing or attracting party support rather than addressing urgent national needs.

So we have less of a government pursuing a national agenda that supersedes party interests than a political party canvassing for power by way of state patronage.

The government thus still operates on the instincts of a political party. The government mobilises its supporters against legitimate positions and people advocating those positions.