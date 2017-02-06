Doctors’ strike, an agreement in bad faith, and the small matter of finding the money

Comment

I have thus far opted to steer clear of Kenya’s health workers strike, but it has become increasingly difficult to do so. Even if I have relatively little to say, one cannot simply watch as this strike enters its third month, with all of the implications for ordinary people, and remain silent.

The first thing to say, of course, is that the parties have a moral duty to end this strike as quickly as possible. I think that is obvious, so I will leave it at that.

I will also not comment further on the following, which should be equally obvious: Health workers provide a vital service to ordinary Kenyans and deserve at least as much consideration as other government workers in the setting of wages.

On the matter of the so-called collective bargaining agreement (CBA), this piece of paper, in my view, has no moral or legal significance. The agreement that I have seen was signed in June 2013, effective July 2013.

The parties to the agreement did not include the employers, which, as of July 1, were the county governments (the national government administered the payroll for the first half of 2013, but the counties were the payers). There is no conceivable way to sign an industrial agreement without the representation of the employer. Since both parties – in this case, the Ministry of Health and the health workers union – knew this, I can only conclude that they were negotiating in bad faith.

To allay any doubts that this was so, the section of this agreement that refers to the procedure for managing grievances details a second stage of reporting grievances to the county director of health. The parties were obviously aware that the health workers would be under the county’s jurisdiction for such purposes.

It is therefore incredible that they would proceed to sign an agreement without any county representative and one that does not contain any other reference to counties.

The fact that the CBA is not a legitimate document does not mean that its contents are not worth considering. But they are worth considering as a proposal, like any other proposal, and have no other special status. It is notable that the agreement actually contains numerous areas of non-agreement, which also suggests that, even in the surreal conditions under which it was negotiated, the two sides were still far apart.

In some reports, health workers have been quoted as suggesting that the increment demanded in the CBA is not 300 per cent as has been stated and widely reported by the media and by various government representatives. I note that the media has reported this many times as a “300 per cent pay rise.”

It is worth mentioning that if you earn Ksh100, a 300 per cent pay rise would leave you with Ksh400 afterward. In other words, a 300 per cent pay rise is equivalent to multiplying your salary by four, not by three.

Looking at the schedule in the CBA, and comparing the current total packages to the proposed total packages, there is no job grade that would receive four times as much under the CBA.

There is only one proposed increase that is three times current pay (a 200 per cent increase), and that is the minimum for job group R (but the maximum for this group would be 2.35 times). All the other job group minimums and maximums have increments of 1.8 to 2.9 times current pay. Those are very substantial increases, but they are different from what has been reported.

The CBA does not contain any estimate of the total cost of the agreement, though such numbers have been floating around. One issue that has been raised is whether the Ministry of Health has the money to finance this agreement in its Ksh60 billion budget. It is not easy to answer this question, but it is useful to clarify certain aspects of that budget, which are often misunderstood.

MoH has a Ksh29 billion recurrent budget this year, and a Ksh31 billion development budget. Of that, nearly Ksh21 billion is foreign funded for specific items and cannot be used to pay wages.