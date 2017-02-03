Why do Kenya and Uganda copy each other’s bad habits? Just look at their judicial decisions

Comment

Kenya and Uganda are becoming “a mutual admiration club” in which they routinely copy each other’s judicial and legal mistakes. PHOTOS | FILE

The great Jimi Hendrix once remarked that he had been imitated so well that he had even heard people copy his mistakes.

Kenya and Uganda have taken Hendrix to heart, becoming “a mutual admiration club” in which they routinely copy each other’s judicial and legal mistakes.

In two years, Ugandan judges have twice copied bad practices from Kenya: One, on retirement of judges and two, on presidential petitions.

Earlier, in 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta had refused to appoint judges already selected by the Judicial Service Commission, paying a compliment to President Yoweri Museveni’s exact same decision less than a year before. It looks like the twins on the Uganda railway are moving in lockstep with each other’s follies.

Start with judicial retirement. Uganda’s Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma is caught up — like Kenya’s deputy chief justice Kalpana Rawal was mid last year — in unseemly manoeuvres to reduce his age and extend his time on the court.

The retirement

The parallels with the Kenyan cases are so striking there is no doubt these are cases of imitation. Kavuma is months away from retirement. In fact, he had already notified the Uganda Judicial Service Commission of his impeding retirement. His official records say that he was born in September 1948, making him 70 this year, the retirement age.

Late last year, he swore an affidavit saying that his true date of birth is different from the one in the records. He wants the JSC to revise his age by four years to 66. The word in the legal profession in Uganda is that Kavuma is part of a quiet pattern of judicial impunity in which terms in office are extended administratively: Judges swear “birthday affidavits” adjusting their dates of birth and file these with the JSC as their official bio-data. It is said that two judges have already done this.

Getting the Judicial Service Commission to revise a date of birth in its records seems less incoherent than the argument made by Justices Tunoi and Rawal last year that their term in office was set by the repealed constitution even though they were serving terms laid down in the new Constitution. However, it is certainly no less odious or blatant.

The Kavuma case has embarrassed both Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and the Judicial Service Commission. Last December, the Chief Justice kicked the problem to the JSC, asserting it was up to the Commission to keep “such data,” He claimed, implausibly, that he didn’t even know that Justice Kavuma was supposed to retire.

This is an extraordinary assertion from the head of the judiciary: Kavuma is, after all, not only his colleague but his deputy, too; a man, moreover, who has already served as acting Chief Justice and is simultaneously the President of the Court of Appeal.

Members of the Uganda bar are aghast: Justice Kavuma’s chequered career and the extraordinary skulduggery surrounding his latest efforts to stay in office aren’t helping the credibility of the judiciary.

His controversial appointment as deputy chief justice is being contested in the Supreme Court. It ought to have been before Kavuma’s court, the Court of Appeal, which also serves as the Constitutional Court, but that court’s registry blocked the filing. This has echoes of both Rawal and Tunoi asking the court in which they sat, the Supreme Court, to decide whether they should retire.

‘Dangerously uncritical’