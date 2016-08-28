Interest rate caps? Get ready for creative charges

Comment

The banks lost. The people won.

Or did they?

This past week, amendments to the Banking Act were signed into law. The presidential assent followed weeks of stern warnings from the financial sector about the potential consequences. As well as frantic efforts to forestall the amendments’ passage, including the announcement of a new credit facility for SMEs. All to no avail.

At risk of being held criminally liable, banks must now fully disclose all charges and terms on credit. This isn’t new. Except for the criminal liability.

In a not-so-effective effort to provide consumers with the information necessary to exercise informed consent, the Central Bank of Kenya has for years dutifully published comparative bank charges and rates on a regular basis. But when every bank follows the lead of every other bank, doing so hasn’t resulted in customers being able to vote with their feet.

More importantly, banks must now offer credit at no more than four percentage points higher than the CBK rate. They must also now offer interest on deposits held by them (in savings accounts at least) at no less than 70 per cent of the CBK rate.

The point being to make credit more affordable and reduce the wild spread between lending and savings rates.

There was at least one immediate impact of the signing . The value of bank stocks fell promptly. Not that that induced much sympathy. The only people who make money off banking are those who own banks. Big and small shareholders alike. Mere consumers exist solely to enable bank owners to make money.

Make money they do, even (or especially) in economies like ours. Which brings us to the second impact expected sooner rather than later. It is not true that banks here make their money off lending to individual consumers. For mortgages or for SMEs.

Given the bank failures aided and abetted by the large stock of non-performing individual (political) loans up to the end of the 1990s, banks shifted their money-making ways to two other avenues:

First, banks (imaginatively) placed charges and fees on every possible transaction that they could. Individual consumers pay to put money in. To pull money out. To move money between their own accounts at the very same bank. To exchange money. Not one week ago, for example, the difference between the CBK’s exchange rate to the dollar and one bank’s internal exchange rate was Ksh6 — between a dollar and shilling account held by the same individual at the same bank! The exchange rate spread is as usurious as the lending rate spread.

Second, banks moved happily to low-risk and high-yield lending, primarily to government paper. Enabled by this parliament, which blithely raised the limits of government borrowing without blinking an eye. Whose relevant committees don’t seem the least bit concerned about the shocking ballooning of both domestic and other debt since 2013 alone.

These amendments are likely to push banks further along the path of creative charges and fees. Which, by the way, the government has also leapt on the back of. Hands up all who feel incensed looking at their bank withdrawal slips and seeing not only the bank withdrawal fee but also the VAT charge. And banks will almost certainly revert to lending primarily to government.

Soon enough, we’ll all be keeping our money under our pillows. Mobile money being far more convenient and useful but also yet another money-making scheme for telco owners.