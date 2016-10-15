Individual and symbolic reparations for past sins

Comment

Gabrielle Lynch

In his State of the Nation address to the Kenyan parliament in March 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta remembered past human-rights abuses — from the Wagalla Massacre of 1984 to violence against those who had struggled for an expansion of the country’s democratic space.

He offered an apology from the government and urged parliament to process the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report. He also instructed the National Treasury to establish a fund of Ksh10 billion ($100 million) to be used for restorative justice.

Two and half years later, parliament is yet to discuss the TJRC report. However, some steps are being taken to establish a Restorative Justice Fund to provide reparations to victims of historical injustices.

At the moment, the idea is that the fund will be administered by the Attorney-General’s Office with the registration, verification and payment of victims of historical injustices then overseen by a technical committee.

Moreover, it currently seems likely that — if the fund gets up and running — it will oversee the payment of financial compensation to individual victims of a limited set of violations. However, there are many questions that require further clarification.

For example, if the fund is established, when will it start working? How will it run? Which historical injustices will people receive reparations for? Who will count as a victim? If the government decides to compensate victims of the Wagalla Massacre, for example, will this only include the family members of those killed while in detention at Wagalla airstrip, or will it include those who were injured, raped, or who lost their property?

How will an individual’s status as a “victim” be verified, and what kind of evidence will they be required to provide? If reparations are given in the form of financial compensation, how much money will each victim receive and will this vary according to the severity of the abuse alone, or also according to the victim’s current socio-economic status? Will Ksh10 billion ($100 million) be sufficient, or will additional resources be required? If so, where will they come from?

Key questions

Again, will the fund just focus on giving individual reparations, or will it also oversee symbolic and communal reparations such as memorials and development projects?

What is the relationship between individual and symbolic reparations? What impact will such reparations have? Will they be accepted by victims or will they continue to demand other forms of justice — such as the sacking or prosecution of named individuals? To what extent will these questions be guided by the TJRC report and the reparations framework that the commission set out?

None of these questions yield easy answers. However, their complexity becomes clearer when one looks more closely at just one of the questions listed — that of the relationship between individual and symbolic reparations.

At the moment, a number of victims are pushing for symbolic reparations in the form of public memorials. This includes the victims of the Wagalla Massacre — organised around the Wagalla Massacre Foundation — and those tortured during Daniel Arap Moi’s presidency at Nyayo House in Nairobi. However, victims do not necessarily have a single reason, or the same reasons, for lobbying for a memorial.

For example, in 2014, the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights together with the German development agency, GiZ, constructed a memorial for the Wagalla Massacre in Wajir town, which consisted of a wall with the names of those who died inscribed on a plaque.

However, when the county government sought to fence the area, arguing that it was a protected site, local residents claimed the governor was trying to grab the land, stormed the grounds and destroyed the monument.