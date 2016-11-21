If only the rest of us had the right to vote in the US election, we’d have stopped Trump

Comment

I have often worried about the effects that our acrimonious elections leave on our national psyches. People and organisations get together at election time and engage in the most egregious acts of incivility, hooliganism, hate and vitriol that would make you think they will have nothing more to do with each other once the election is won and lost.

Of course, in Africa, the thing is much worse than elsewhere. Elections are routinely won and lost everywhere in the world. The winners go on with their lives, doing what they told the electorate they would do if elected. The losers go on with their lives, though obviously smarting from the loss, biding their time before the next election, which they hope to do better in.

On our dear continent people do not just go on. The winners discover – as they always knew – that victory means they have won literally everything: The key not only to government offices, but also to the Treasury, the state’s granary, the military and police armouries, and the nation’s fount of knowledge and wisdom.

Only the victors get to eat and to live in freedom; the losers face another spell of hunger and disenfranchisement, as well as another stint on the margin of things.

In Africa, the man – we are hardly used to women in this one – who wins power by means fair or foul, goes on to distribute all the posts and positions that make the country operate, from top to bottom.

These will include ministers, their assistants, the chief civil servants, the regional, district and (very) local subalterns, the military and police chiefs and the petty headmen of every appendage of the state you ever heard of.

Some countries have tried to curb this investment of excessive state power in the hands of one man, but they have been few and far between; the trend has largely remained in the direction of enhancing the power of the Big Man. And he becomes, whatever his origins and capabilities, the alpha and omega of everything; he gets to decide how the national finances are shared out among the many constituencies, how the economy is run, who does what and who eats what, and, above all, who can think what.

Thus it is that African elections can create sages of fools and tycoons of paupers. There is potent magic in an African election.

The situation is rather different in “advanced” nations. In countries where institutions have been allowed to develop over time, this concentration of power in the hands of one man has been largely avoided. Still, the election of a president of the United States who has suggested he will rock a few boats in both national and international waters must cause people concern.

This is why places like Europe worry. This is why Barrack Obama’s tour of Europe last week was as much an exercise in reassurance as a farewell party. It was, in part, to assure the Europeans – and perchance the rest of the world – that Donald Trump does not eat children for breakfast, that his bark is worse than his bite, that the world can indeed do business with this maverick.

Obama will work hard as he rides into the sunset of his presidency to shore up America’s image in the rest of the world, trying to assuage fears that his country is about to engage in further isolationism and unilateralism.

But what can he do to undo the image of a crude xenophobe who has declared his antipathy towards Muslims, Hispanics, blacks and other groups? Little indeed.

The real job of image repair will have to wait till the man himself assumes office in late January. He is showing us that he is busy building an administration to heal “the wounds of division” at home, wounds that he himself helped inflict. He will be hoping that along with this healing, there will be healing at the world level as well. For the world rejected Trump as firmly as if it were part of the electoral process.

Which reminds me of Julius Nyerere’s reflection from a long time ago. I paraphrase: Since America’s positions, decisions and actions around the world affect us all, we might as well be given the right to vote in American presidential elections.