If only poverty would listen to Museveni and simply disappear

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

Uganda’s leading anti-poverty crusader has been at it again. President Yoweri Museveni, who over the 30 years he has been in power has probably said more things about poverty than anything or anyone else, spent the best part of a week in parts of rural Uganda sermonising about the issue.

He was in the famous Luweero Triangle where he and his comrades in arms spent years as insurgents wearing down the then government army before they marched into Kampala and seized power.

The insurgency had laid many parts of the Triangle to waste, caused mass internal displacement and leaving heaps of human skulls and bones behind, testimony to the killing zone it had been turned into by the antagonists as each side sought to prevail.

For the ordinary people who survived the bullets, disease and hunger and made it back to whatever was left of their home and shambas, the end of the war merely opened a new chapter in their lives: Impoverishment.

Over the years, the government has compensated many people whose food, cattle and other animals the insurgents ate, those whose breadwinners were killed by government soldiers as a direct result of their collaboration with the rebels, and those whose assorted assets the insurgents put to use as part of the war effort.

Still, hundreds of thousands of poor peasants had to start all over again on their own. There have been accusations over the years that they were simply abandoned by the NRM regime. This is only partly true, and must apply to a small minority who may have nothing to show for the war, except the peace and stability that came about as a result.

I know of no other area Museveni has been to so many times just to touch base with his wartime chums and supporters, preach against poverty and give out cash, cows, farming implements and seedlings of one or other “high-value” crop.

Irrigation facilities

Observers point out that, curiously enough, many such visits have coincided with presidential election campaign seasons and so should probably be dismissed as political gimmicks.

The fact of the matter, however, is that the people of the Triangle have for the most part continued to be poor despite the hand-outs, possibly because of them. The reason the hand-outs have had little if any effect is very specific and applies as much to other parts of the country where they have been used, as it does to the Triangle: They have been ad hoc.

By now, we all know about the cash gifts and soft loans running into hundreds of millions and intended to turn simple villagers into instant entrepreneurs running “income-generating projects,” as if everyone and anyone has the skill or acumen to start up and manage a business, however small.

We all know about the exotic and hybrid cows that have been given to clueless folk who, without necessary support from veterinarians or extension workers (of whom there are very few to go round out there), wouldn’t know what to do when bovine diseases, of which many are rampant in parts of the country, strike.

And of course we know about the fruit-tree and other seedlings that, for one or other reason, including drought and lack of irrigation facilities, have dried up shortly after they were distributed.

The question is why these things are done year in year out, with seemingly little or no systematic co-ordination among national- and local-level actors whose obligation should be to ensure that anti-poverty measures succeed. At what point does it make sense to abandon a failed approach and try something else?