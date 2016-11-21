ICC meeting will not usher in a brave new world, but...

Comment

This past week saw the opening of the Assembly of State Parties of the International Criminal Court.

The mood is grim given the recent notifications of withdrawal by three African state parties to the Rome Statute. That said, given that the government of Kenya is present in the same manner and vigour as previously, the proceedings are also likely to be conducted with much less high drama.

Every cloud has a silver lining.

Not least the fact that the withdrawals may have finally forced not only reflection but action on perceptions of imbalance and unwillingness with respect to the ICC.

The Office of the Prosecutor, with its announcement that the United States may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan, may be moving that situation from preliminary examination to active investigation.

Evident in the advance positions and statements from civil society too is new attention to the need for universal ratification — particularly among permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

This ASP will finally engage the question of non-co-operation — including that of Kenya. In this sense, the turbulence of the past few years can only be seen as a good thing. Points have been made. Some have been heard. Some have been rejected. Lessons have been — or are being — learnt.

Frankly, when all the dust has settled, it may well be that the ICC will function better without being constantly on the defensive. With the full support of only those state parties to the Rome Statute who fully believe in its potential to achieve what it represents.

So the number of signatories may go down — but those who remain, including the African ones who’ve come out strongly in its support since the withdrawals — will be that much more serious about helping it realise its potential. Without being forced to concede more than they should.

Some of those lessons:

First, power fights back. An obvious one.

Second, in its fighting back, power will use all and any means at its disposal. Including legitimate concerns about global power imbalances. And, more fundamentally, deeper questions about whether individualising criminal responsibility for mass political violence is the sole way to deter it. It is not the sole way, obviously, but it is an important way to try to address the problem of mass political violence — even if yet to be fully tested.

Third, power will always seek to instrumentalise institutions. It is not only global power that has instrumentalised the ICC for regime change purposes. Looking just at the state referrals from Africa alone, it can also be argued that some African states have equally instrumentalised the ICC for regime survival purposes.

Finally, change is not a linear process forward into a brave new world. The world is regressing in a manner that can also be understood as a real backlash to the process of change. And the road ahead is still so long. But we will recover. As will the ICC. We need to. To obtain justice for all those that power continues to trample on so easily.