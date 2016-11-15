How much was lost in Healthgate? COB blinds us with science, starves us of information

Comment

We have heard a lot about audit reports lately. On balance, that is a good thing (though I have an uneasy feeling when we are all debating reports none of us have actually seen).

Audit is a key part of the financial management system and understanding and discussing it is vital to the long process of restoring trust in Kenya’s public finances.

Still, audit is for the most part something that comes rather late in the process. We are still waiting for the auditor to release his audit of 2014/15 expenditure for counties, and his special audit for 2014/15 on the Eurobond, and yet we are almost halfway through the 2016/17 budget.

In theory, at least, there are other reports that we should use to monitor what we are doing while we are still doing it. These are what are known as in-year reports, or quarterly budget implementation reports.

The Public Finance Management Act requires national government to make these available within 45 days of the end of a quarter (30 days for counties). The independent reports produced by the Controller of Budget for both levels of government are to be submitted to parliament within 30 days of the end of the quarter, and then published within another 14 days.

If these reports were published as expected, and if they were any good, we would be able to use them to identify challenges earlier in the process of budget implementation. Of course, they are not audits, so they will not identify misuse of funds the way audit reports do.

But they could give us a sense of where the budget is not being used in the way that it was meant to be used, and that in turn would ensure that accounting officers who were misusing funds knew they were being watched.

For example, these reports would highlight the fact that funds were not being spent in some ministries or were being overspent in others. They would make us aware of pending bills within two months of the end of the year.

They would highlight peculiar payments during the last quarter of each year, again within two months of those payments being made. And they would allow us to compare expenditure with “non-financial targets.” If the government was supposed to spend money on drugs, for example, and it claims it did spend money on drugs, and it also claims that it bought a certain amount of drugs, this would actually be possible to verify long before an audit was done.

It is therefore a matter of great concern that, as I write this, the last quarterly implementation report released by the National Treasury and available online to the public is from the second quarter of FY 2015/16 (though the link was not working when I checked).

At this point, we should have all of the reports from 2015/16 and be waiting for the first quarter report from 2016/17. The situation is slightly better with COB reports: I received a hard copy of the annual report for 2015/16 about 10 days ago, and it just went online a few days after that.

Unfortunately, even when we have reports, they do little to explain variations from budget in a meaningful fashion. Let’s take a topical example. There has been a longstanding complaint by counties that they are not receiving full reimbursements for the free maternity programme, forcing them to front up the money (or deny services).

This complaint has taken on new relevance in light of the claim that some of this money may have been diverted to other uses, as reported in the unfolding “Healthgate” scandal.

Do our implementation reports shed any light on this? We have no fourth quarter report from the National Treasury for 2015/16, as I have indicated. But we do have a Budget Review and Outlook Paper, which is meant to provide a summary review of budget implementation for 2015/16. And we have the 2015/16 COB report I just mentioned.