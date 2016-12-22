How Castro battled Western powers to advance African liberation struggle

Comment

Former Cuban president Fidel Castro, with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, arrives in Harare for 8th non-aligned summit on August 31, 1986. Castro played an active internationalist role, especially in the Non-Aligned Movement and its quest for a new international economic order. PHOTO | FILE

Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who died on November 25, supported freedom struggles all over the world.

In East Africa, among the early beneficiaries of this support was a group of Zanzibari youth who studied in Cuba through arrangements made by the Isles’ Marxist revolutionary leader Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu.

Some like Salim Ahmed Salim, a future Tanzanian prime minister and secretary-general of the Organisation of African Unity, studied journalism there. Later in the 1980s, the Ronald Reagan administration in the US was to use Mr Salim’s association with Cuba to veto his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General.

Other Zanzibari youth undertook military training, which was put into practice during the January 12, 1964 Zanzibar revolution. The Cuba-trained cadres were especially crucial in turning an upheaval by the lumpen proletariat into a revolution, establishing a new national authority and stabilising the country.

The violent leftist revolution and the establishment of the People’s Republic of Zanzibar sent shockwaves through the West, who saw the new Zanzibar as the embryo of “an East African Cuba.”

Various options, including invasion and assassination of Babu and other Marxists, were considered in efforts to reverse the logic of the revolution. So, when the Tanganyika-Zanzibar Union happened in 1964, it was seen as a shock absorber of the isles’ revolutionary fervour.

Notwithstanding US President JF Kennedy’s pleas to Tanganyika’s president Julius Nyerere not to support the armed liberation struggle during their meeting in Washington in 1963, Nyerere not only provided support but Tanzania became the new Mecca for the continent’s armed liberation movements.

Liberation movements such as Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress and Agostino Neto’s Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola opened offices in both Dar es Salaam and Havana. Renowned South African novelist Alex La Guma spent decades representing the ANC in Cuba.

In the Congo, after the 1961 assassination of leftist prime minister Patrice Lumumba, the country was in turmoil. An intense struggle by Lumumbaists and other patriots against Katanga secessionist leader Moise Tshombe and the central government of president Joseph Kasavubu emerged and intensified.

Rebel leaders such a Laurent Kabila, who later became president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were aided by the legendary Che Guevara, who had left his post of planning minister in Fidel Castro’s government to steer and support revolutionary struggles in Africa and Latin America.

Che spent months in the Congolese bush with the armed groups and visited Dar in 1965 for talks with leaders of liberation movements. Such an “export” of the Cuban revolution and its radical ideas was hated by the US.

Tanzania’s association with the upheavals in the Congo of the 1960s worsened relations with Washington. In 1965, a counsellor at the Tanzanian embassy in the US capital was expelled. Meanwhile, co-operation between Havana and Dar flourished despite the Sino-Soviet split, which had a profound influence on the relations between the leading socialist powers and Tanzania-type polities.

Tanzania’s relations with Moscow were low-key. For various reasons, Tanzania was much more in the Chinese camp. But Havana, despite its strong links with Moscow, opened an embassy in Dar es Salaam and provided support in various sectors, especially health.

Castro played an active internationalist role, especially in the Non-Aligned Movement and its quest for a new international economic order (NIEO). Despite opposition from the West, Havana hosted the 1979 Non-Aligned Summit, which had on its agenda the NIEO, the Arab-Israel conflict and the colonial situation in Africa. President Nyerere used the summit to highlight the obstacles to the resolution of these problems.