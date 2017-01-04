Here we go again with elections designed to fail

Comment

There are two schools of thought regarding the rigging of the presidential elections in 2013.The first — which seems to have taken hold — is that there was no “smoking gun” as such. That what happened was a series of small perversions of the people’s will that proved collectively decisive.

The second — reflected in the civil society petition to the Supreme Court — was that yes, little “errors” happened here and there. But that the real losses occurred in two specific areas.

Number one: Changes made to the voters’ register between the time it was first opened for inspection and was then presented as “final.” Again, individually, the changes seemed innocent, innocuous. But, when mapped against regional strongholds, the pattern was clear. Consistent inflation of registered voters in Jubilant strongholds. And consistent deflation in strongholds of the Coalition for the Restoration of Democracy.

Number two: The failure of the results transmission system and the final national tallying. Here, mapping the supposed results announced over time, another statistically improbable pattern emerged. For the first five to 10 per cent of results announced, rising figures for both presidential candidates could be seen in jagged lines, depending on where the results were coming from. For the remainder of results announcement period, however, only two steady parallel lines could be seen, no matter where the results came from. The Jubilant candidate maintained the exact same lead over the CORD candidate over time.

There is, of course, no way this could have happened naturally. Thus, the true issue of concern wasn’t how the results were being transmitted (electronically or manually) — although Kenyans had every right to be furious that, given the outrageous amounts poured into the procurement of the electronic results transmission system, it failed almost from the outset.

No. The true issue of concern was that there was no way to determine whether what ended up being manually transmitted and tallied at the national level corresponded with votes cast at the constituency level.

Shockingly, five years later, consistent results from the individual polling stations are still not publicly available.

The point of this historical rehash is to provide background for the seemingly unnecessary stand-off between CORD and the Jubilants today. Yes, on the face of it, the Jubilant argument seems rational: If the electronic means to both identify voters and transmit results fail, obviously there needs to be a legally acceptable recourse to manual identification and manual results transmission.

But what CORD is objecting to is the lessons of history. By all accounts, it is now technically ready to monitor the electronic results transmission system. However, it still doesn’t have today — as it didn’t have in 2013 — the sheer numbers of personnel to monitor each polling station.

The fact that the Jubilant parliamentarians rammed these amendments through without consultation adds to the historical and legitimate distrust.