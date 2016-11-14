He fooled Barack, Michelle, you and me...

Comment

The man could have fooled me, he really could have. I mean, I almost believed he was doing it on purpose, that he was working hard to throw the election while pretending to be a mainstream candidate. That he just wanted to hoard up enough notoriety to make as many people as sick as possible, which would allow him to re-launch his television reality show and beat Kim Kardashian at her own game.

Just what did he have to do not to be elected? This man was a self-confessed p***y-grabber, a misogynist, a racist, a xenophobe, a fascist, a tax avoider, a Putin ally, an anti-democrat… the works. Donald J Trump, I got convinced at some stage, was running against Donald J Trump. What else did he have to do to make everyone turn away from him?

Could he have achieved that feat by going to New York Harbour and urinating on the bronze French Lady with her torch raised to the sky? I doubt it. Even such an insult to the Statue of Liberty would not have moved Trump’s supporters. The man insulted women, maligned immigrants, trashed military heroes, pooh-poohed black people and foul-mouthed pretty everyone who dared cross his path, including his own party’s grandees.

The man still appeared to defy political gravity and the American people still voted him into power. This is a conundrum to end all political conundrums, the ultimate rebuke to all conventional wisdoms and the know-it-all pollsters. Trump has even managed to turn a significant portion of American citizens against journalism by the sheer force of his accusations that the whole Hillary Clinton candidacy was a media conspiracy.

We may not know it, but maybe there is something really rotten in the American body-politic. Maybe what we usually brush aside when we hear American voices attacking the Washington elite as being self-centred, corrupt and overbearing is what we should be paying attention to but are too superficial to bother doing so. For all that arrogance on our part as well as on the part of Barack Obama, Michelle et al, we’ve all been properly and comprehensively trumped.

Re-colonisation of Africa

Of course, we may never quite understand the electoral college alchemy that seems to favour the votes of a handful of electors over the popular vote, but that is the system designed by America’s founding fathers, ostensibly to temper wild popular enthusiasm. But this time round it looks as if it is the intended control mechanism itself that has run wild.

What is important is for the world to accept that whatever it would want to see happen, Trump has happened. And this is only fair, because quite often other peoples and nations have certain ideas about what should happen in other countries that is not exactly what those countries want. The moralising, the dire warnings, the thinly veiled threats, all come to naught.

No, I do not think Trump will build a wall on his southern border, and even if he does, it will not be paid for by the Mexicans. I do not think he will be in a rush to reverse the nuclear deal with Iran or to scrap the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, or propose the re-colonisation of Africa. The man may be mad, but he is not stupid.

We can take solace in the fact that in a “mature” country such as America, the presidency is an institution and not the individual we saw ranting on the campaign trail. There are enough firewalls and gatekeepers to tell a slightly unhinged occupier of the Oval Office, “Take a walk, Mr President.” He may thus surprise many a doubting Thomas.

One thing remains true, though. America is a hopelessly divided place, the wounds inflicted by this last political contest run very deep, and whatever the politicians are now saying, the healing will not be easy. Trump himself may not be the therapist with the savvy to fix the malady he in part occasioned.