Who trusts the govt near food? Not the opposition, not the king

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

A video clip recently went viral in Uganda. The clip shows senior opposition politicians in a fracas with police officers.

It may or may not be new. However, the clash was at a gathering involving the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda’s largest opposition party and also the one that excites passions within the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and among its allies in and outside the government.

Opposition politicians flexing muscles or engaging in shouting matches with police officers or security operatives, is no longer such a big deal in Uganda. It happens so often that some people react to it as if it is part of “normal life.” Except when clashes lead to disruptions, and when bullets and teargas get into the mix.

Mobilisation

The star of this particular clip is one Ingrid Turinawe, FDC’s secretary for mobilisation, she whose breast was once squeezed so hard by a police officer in another altercation that she let off quite a scream.

The dirty incident was caught on camera and splashed across television screens during prime news time. Such was the public outrage that it spurred women’s rights activists, hardly famous for wading into politically delicate waters in this era of extreme partisanship, to appear blouse-free in public, in support of the victim.

The clip was filmed in Tororo in eastern Uganda, at a venue whose business is hosting lawful private and public events.

That day, FDC bigwigs were holed up there, at a conference. As has become normal practice ever since that party and its leaders turned themselves into a thorn in the collective backsides of the government and ruling party, police officers turned up to “monitor” what was going on. They spread out around the venue and made their presence obvious.

Night vigil

Apparently some set up camp and kept a night vigil. This, as one would expect, would have frayed some nerves inside the venue. But then it seems the police were not content with keeping their distance. Some decided to walk onto the premises.

In the video, a furious Turinawe is heard shouting, asking some uniformed officers what they were doing in the kitchen where she apparently found them. Soon enough the uniformed officers are joined by plain-clothed counterparts whose coming seems to further enflame rather than calm down the situation.

And then something quite remarkable happens.

Police officers in Uganda are not ones to allow themselves to be pushed around by civilians. Nor is it common to see a man being shoved around by a woman and him behaving like a frightened mouse. But that is precisely what happens as Turinawe battles to get the kitchen intruders, one of them armed with an automatic rifle, off the hotel’s premises.

Those who tried to stand their ground or resist are pushed along as their commander looks on helplessly, his attempt to defuse the situation having failed. But what, one may ask, has got Turinawe and two male colleagues who join her to provide backup, so animated as to square off with the cops?