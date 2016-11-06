France is implementing the final stage of genocide: Denial

Comment

Rwandan youth during a Walk to Remember, an event to mark the 1994 Genocide against thwe Tutsi last year. PHOTO | FILE

According to genocide scholars, there are eight stages to the act of genocide: Classification; symbolisation; dehumanisation; organisation; polarisation; preparation and extermination, with the final one being denial.

In 1994, Rwanda went through the horror of genocide. About one million people of the Tutsi ethnic group were exterminated. It is now a documented historical fact that France, which propped up the government that perpetrated the genocide, was an accomplice in this crime against humanity. There are enough objective historical accounts to support this.

But now that Rwanda is shining bright in the community of nations scarcely two decades after that horrific event, France is busy trying to rewrite history. This is the horrendous history of its role in what must be called by its real name: The Genocide against the Tutsi of 1994.

In Rwanda, repressive post-Independence regimes led first by Gregoire Kayibanda and later by Juvenal Habyarimana, hid behind military and bilateral co-operation with Belgium and France to camouflage a systematic preparation for the genocide. This genocide followed the textbook stages enumerated by scholars to the letter.

Beginning with the colonial days, and in the immediate aftermath of so-called Independence, a sustained programme was in play: Rwandans were classified as superior and inferior (us against them).

Rwandans were then symbolised in terms of the Tutsi-Hutus classes that had been introduced by Belgian colonial masters and later entrenched by the French, which officially supported the advancement of a systematic hatred by the government of the day against a section of the population – those that had not fled the post-Independence violence in 1959.

Prior to the actual genocide in 1994, the Tutsis were dehumanised through a sustained campaign using state infrastructure. The French-supported government started by referring to the Tutsi by such derogatory names as cockroaches and snakes. These derogatory names were propagated in state media and in public places by national leaders, actively supported by French officials who were in Rwanda as advisers in different government departments, diplomats and security personnel.

Wanted persons

When the genocide was finally launched, it was organised in a highly systematic way. It involved recruitment of militia groups under the banner of the Interahamwe, training and amassing of weapons of different kinds coupled with the spread of hate speech that targeted Tutsis. Photographic evidence abounds showing French forces giving military training not only to the army but also to these militias.

Polarisation, being the fifth stage of genocide, was also supported by France. Rwandan society was polarised along ethnic lines. State-sponsored hate media was established. The most infamous example is the Kangura newspaper and Radio Television Libre de Mille Collines (RTLM); both spread hate messages, which were used as a tool to encourage the killings. In preparation for the “final solution” or the “apocalypse” as they called it, lists of the victims and their homes were drawn up and the information was aired on RTLM radio and published in Kangura.

To this end, the activities of a French officer, Lt Col Michel Robardey, are well known. He was part of the French contingent that came to Rwanda sometime in the 1990s and left in April 1994. He led a team of four French gendarmes that developed a system that computerised data containing lists of wanted persons, primarily Tutsi and Hutu political opponents who would be subjected to torture and later killed.

Death lists were drawn up and neighbours started intimidating and informing them that their days were numbered.

In Rwanda’s genocide, the extermination, the second last stage started without a hitch on April 7, 1994. This is because the prior stages were systematically implemented. When the slaughter of innocent civilians started, French forces were physically present. The army with its militia cohorts that slaughtered millions of Tutsi had the full support of the French government and its army, which was equipped to stop any killings but did not.

