Foreigners aren’t the reason we can’t get potable water or a decent data connection

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

Mmmmm, the putrid scent of xenophobia wafting across the globe. Seems like the right time to poke at the undead carcasses of racism in all its ugly forms, what with Immigration in Tanzania out hunting foreign workers and South Africans reviving their Afrophobia and other nonsense.

You know what we don’t talk about? How so much modern capitalist expansion has depended on restricting the free movement of labour while supporting the “free” of movement of goods and money.

With the concentration of poverty in major enclaves of the world (not entirely racial but alarmingly so), wealth is concentrating in other enclaves (not entirely masculine, but alarmingly so).

Yes, I know: Left-leaning-bleeding-heart-tree-hugging types like me aren’t supposed to see beyond our challenges with Econ 101 courses to the rot at the heart of our modern economic regime. But what to do? Perceiving inequality is kind of what all that jazz is about.

One area in which I have to hand it to the old pan-Africanist cats is their commitment to the idea of a united continent undivided by artificial colonial borders. It’s completely cracked, but it raises fundamental questions yet to be answered.

If – bear with me for a moment – we actually do treat Africa as a country, it suddenly becomes an enormous population of serious economic clout and enviable genetic and cultural diversity.

That we’re not there yet is sad because as long as we remain divided, we can be ruled. And make no mistake, we are ruled. Ruled, you ask? Don’t be coy, it doesn’t suit you. We rarely talk about internal colonialism; it is “bad form” because it makes the heads of state who attend AU meetings dyspeptic and self-conscious.

Yet in maintaining the borders that we did immediately after much of the continent gained Independence was a deeply contradictory move. I am at present comfortable with that contradiction: In the EAC, I remain a staunch refuser of the political federation of our states because nothing about our individual “democratic” politics gives me faith in our ability to play well together.

On the other hand, I am a firm believer in the free movement of peoples, especially on this continent where we share so much in spite of (because of) our diversity.

Rather than create a monolithic culture with parochial understandings of what it is to be African, why not embrace the long arc of history that has seen us move from the fertile soils and plains of the Rift Valley to seed an entire planet with sentient hairless bipeds? A post-nationalist vision trying to tie futurism to African Renaissance thinking is a bit clunky... but worth a try.

Listen: The only people who are truly afraid of modern immigrants are those who have been economically, intellectually, politically disenfranchised by their own local and very rotten regimes. There is no difference between South Africa under Jacob Zuma and America under that guy I can’t seem to take my horrified gaze off of.

Both are inheritors of complex, difficult, beautiful polities. Both are self-centred troglodytes with ridiculous tastes and questionable intellect bent on ruining all that is good about their countries.

In poor-white America and poor-black South Africa there is a long ignored working class that should have been respected and treated much better. Yes, I know, one of these peoples stole land from the natives and one of these peoples had their land stolen from them. That said: See the commonality here? Pain is a tool. Both peoples are manipulated in the most wicked way to direct their anger at the wrong class of people.

The irony is that without immigration, we would not have modernity and all its discontents. Capitalism, if nothing else, is an even handed inequality-producing disease.