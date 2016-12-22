Lesson from Ghana: For free, fair polls, agents have silver bullet

Comment

Gabrielle Lynch

On Wednesday, December 7, Ghana’s principal opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 54 per cent to 44 per cent of the popular vote.

This is the third time that there has been a peaceful transition in Ghana, but it is the first time that an incumbent has stood and lost.

Thus, when the late Jerry Rawlings stood down at the end of a second term in 2000, his successor, John Atta Mills, was beaten by John Kufuor and the NPP. Two elections later, power passed back to the NDC after Mr Kufuor’s successor, Nana Akufo-Addo, lost to Mr Mills in 2008.

President Mahama’s decision to concede defeat before all the results were announced, and Mr Akufo-Addo’s call for his supporters to celebrate his victory with moderation, adds to Ghana’s reputation as a democratic success story.

This was further reinforced by the fact that the NPP’s victory is clearly due — not only to a widespread desire for change amidst socio-economic hardship — but also to a relatively even playing field and to a fairly transparent electoral process.

The latter is due to various reforms over the years, but also to close oversight by the principal political parties who — as many interviewees reminded me — “did not joke with the elections.”

This oversight reflected a clear lack of trust across the political divide: As the NPP insisted that it had won the 2012 election and that the new Electoral Commission chairman was “in bed with the NDC”; while the NDC was evidently suspicious of the temporary staff hired by the EC to man the polling stations in NPP strongholds.

In the run-up to the election, the EC further invested in technology to increase public confidence in its work. This included a back-up biometric verification device for each polling station and a new electronic system to transmit the votes from constituency collation centres to the EC’s strongroom in Accra.

Polls won or lost at polling station

But this technology did not foster a sense of complacency. On the contrary, both parties recognised that computer systems can be hacked and that there are people who have their own political preferences and who may be swayed by bribes or intimidation, behind every machine.

At the same time, both took heed of the message from the Supreme Court in the wake of the NPP’s unsuccessful election petition in 2012 that elections are won and lost at the polling station. As a result, both parties spent time and money in ensuring a comprehensive system of party agents.

Both selected individuals through their party structures to ensure loyalty. They also reached out to educated people, held multiple trainings, and set basic tests as a way to ensure that all agents could do basic mathematics and that they understood the electoral rules and regulations.

Agents then oversaw the packing up of electoral materials at the constituency level and ensured that polling agents knew the serial number on the seals.

The parties also provided these agents with a copy of the register so that they could verify people’s identity, and with a tally sheet so that they could record the number of voters who passed through the station to ensure that the number of voters registered by the biometric device and the number of ballots counted matched their own observations.