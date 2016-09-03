Extortion, kidnap, murder; what are our police up to?

Comment

The International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances was marked by a panel discussion and vigil this past Tuesday, hosted by Amnesty International and Strathmore University, about the Kenyans who have been kidnapped by members of the security services — the Administration Police, regular police and, in particular, the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Journalist John Allan Namu’s short video interviewed witnesses to and family members of those last seen being taken into custody by the security services. A mother broke down as she talked about wanting even a finger from her missing son to bury.

Tom Wolf shared data from Ipsos Synovate’s latest opinion poll. It showed that Kenyans from Nairobi, North-Eastern and Nyanza register the highest levels of concern about these kidnappings and, more often than not, murders.

The evidence is disturbing. A review of cases documented by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights, national and international human- rights organisations shows that both enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions have been rising steadily, with spikes in 2011 and 2015.

Even more alarming is that, over the past year, the number of murders attributed to the security services has sharply overtaken the number of kidnappings attributed to them.

Implying that pressure for release of those taken is, instead, raising the “cost” of their release. To the point that their murders are seen as preferable. Which is, tragically, what may have happened to Willy Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri — the “Mavoko Three.”

Also disturbing is who is affected. It is the poor. It is the youth. It is men. It was, in the past, adherents of traditional faiths but now Muslims. The problem has age, class, gender and racial/religious dimensions.

The question that arises is why is this happening? And how can we stop it? The security services deny they have an unofficial policy at play under which all of constitutional protections have been thrown out of the window.

Is it that they believe ending organised crime cannot happen by following the Constitution and the law? Is it that they, as the first link in the criminal justice system, do not believe in that system? Or is it as simple as their never being held to account for their own criminality?

Think, for example, of the shocking revelations over the past month during the ongoing “vetting” exercise of the Traffic Police.

At the lower range, officers talked of accumulating averages of Ksh1 million ($10,000) a year. At the mid-range, officers talked of Ksh3 million ($30,000) a year. At the top of the range, one (female) officer talked of making Ksh59 million ($590,000) in just six years on the job.

The sources of these funds? The explanations were as ludicrous and mind-blowing as the figures involved. We heard the funds came as “gifts” from the public. Or from selling cereals, charcoal, livestock and “mitumba.”

We are not serious. If the security services have become extortion rackets and nothing is happening, no wonder nothing is happening when they become kidnap and murder rackets as well.