Lesson from Colombia: Even a bad conversation is better than a good war

Comment

Strange how societies and their politicians are bent on proving right the adage that says, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” Look around the world for yourself and witness how this apparently contradictory statement is being held up as the gospel truth.

Nearly all the wars you see, large and small, broke out at some point of an unfinished conversation. At some point, someone says they are “tired of all this useless and fruitless talking” and that “action speaks louder than words,” and with those words, cry havoc, and let slip the dogs of war.

Though it is impossible to generalise, this state of affairs is brought about by the arrogance of one or both parties to an argument, wherein one or both feel they have enough military means to end the argument in their favour, and decide to short-circuit the conversation, seeking what they see as a quick fix that the other side cannot withstand.

Often they are wrong, and the ensuing war becomes a never-ending bloodletting in which both sides lose countless young men (and women) in battle, apart from the countless victims among non-combatants whom they now call “collateral damage.”

And yet, if anyone had looked at the situation before war broke out, one would have seen that there were many points on which the haggling sides were agreed, only that there was a desire among them all to pull a fast one on the other.

After long, drawn-out wars without an outright winner, we witness calls for a ceasefire, then a truce, and after that, a peace agreement. Upon examination of the peace agreement, one sees terms that could have been agreed a couple of decades previously had the warring parties carried brains in their heads instead of foolish pride.

That’s what we observe with the recent signing of a peace agreement in Havana between the government of Colombia and the Forças Armadas Revolucionárias da Colômbia (FARC) after the two sides had fought themselves to a standstill atop the broken bones and spilt blood of 200,000 of their compatriots. Five decades of a totally useless war. What a price to pay for an argument.

An argument, moreover that hardly anyone can win. It is usually, in Latin America, Asia, Africa (and one day in Europe) an argument over exclusion and the denial of basic rights that more and more people are demanding. These may be political and cultural rights, but they are always entwined with issues of economic demands.

Thirty-odd years ago, these issues could have been thrashed out and solutions found for them instead of such losses. Both sides must surely share part of the blame for that destructive passage in their national life, for neither of them behaved like a band of angels.

In the end, it becomes clear that wider counsel should have led to the negotiating table from the start, and stayed there if at first it did not work. There is no way even one per cent of the recorded number of war dead could have perished at the roundtable, except, of course via natural attrition.

What is the lesson we can draw from the Colombian experience? First, let us not hurry into congratulatory ave marias, for we do not know that it will hold for sure.

But we can see that a bad conversation is better than a good war. It is better to talk for 10 years without reaching an agreement that fighting for a day and then going to negotiate.

That is what I hope our politicians will be learning, if the faculty of learning is still within them. In all our countries we have demands from various sections wanting to be included in processes in which they feel it is their fundamental right to participate. All too often our rulers have stuffed cotton wool in their ears and chosen to stonewall.

As elsewhere, in our region we have seen that after negotiations have failed we have gone to wasteful war before coming back to the negotiating table. Look around East Africa, and almost all our countries have been there and back, and some are going back there again.