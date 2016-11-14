Enter Donald, followed by pirates...

Comment

The “unthinkable” happened. On Tuesday, the racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic opposition Republican candidate won the American presidential race.

The world, reports said, was “shocked and horrified.” Thank god for democracy. In Africa in the past, we’ve known cases where the Big Man of the day would just have arrested Donald Trump for winning the election. But we shall not go into that now.

It’s time for the four-year ritual of exploring what it means for Africa. Of all recent American elections, this is the one in which Africa featured least.

Yet, his policy positions elsewhere could have the most dramatic effects on Africa.

Pick three. Trump said America – or President Barack Obama – was weak. He would retool the US army, and bomb the bad buys in the Middle East, fellows like the Islamic State, back into the Stone Age.

He has a major beef with China. It is manipulating its currency, committing unfair trade practices, and stealing America’s jobs and opportunities.

He also railed against the United Nations, and threatened to walk out of Nato – unless the other members step up to share more of the burden.

However, in a seeming contradiction to his “strength” line, Trump also signalled that as president he will not spend blood and treasure on military enterprises far from home.

Bring all this back to East Africa. Since the presidency of George H.W Bush in the early 1980s, the security architecture in East Africa and the Horn has rested upon a US foundation.

It was during Bush’s rule that the US made that disastrous 1992 intervention in Somalia. That policy, comprising intelligence gathering, training, material, bases, and in recent years drone, missile and fighter aircraft support against groups like Al Shabaab, has remained remarkably consistent through Democratic and Republic administrations. Thus through Bill Clinton, to Bush junior, and Obama, it has been largely unchanged.

Gulf of Aden

If Trump were to up bombing in Syria, it would only radicalise the region further and swell the extremist ranks. Groups like Al Qaeda, and their affiliates like Al Shabaab would get a boost.

They would need funding to pay for their increased activities, and among the sources they could look to is a return to piracy.

Piracy through the Gulf of Aden and off the Somali coast, has been snuffed out through the activities of Nato navies, and those of China, Japan and India – nearly 22 nations in all.

However, if Trump hobbles Nato, and is fighting with China, these operations in the Gulf of Aden would be unsustainable. He may also decide Africa is too dark, and end American security engagement in the region altogether.