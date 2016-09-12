Son of a sex worker: Duterte’s bad enough, but what if Trump takes over the world?

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

Was anyone else surprised that the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, called President Obama’s mama a sex-worker in public? Let me just say that I don’t particularly think that sex work is wrong and frankly there are worse things one could say about a person.

In this particular case, the pejorative term for a perfectly respectable profession was used because it was supposed to cast aspersions on the POTUS.

I am hardly one to complain when commentators compliment politicians by calling them whores but even for all the disdain we subject them to, it really isn’t common for them to overstep diplomatic boundaries so flagrantly. Usually they stick to more polite ways of tearing each other down than one would find at a dockyard.

That’s probably why the insult resonated around the world. The good thing is that Obama is unnaturally calm at least in his public persona and things never had an opportunity to devolve into an embarrassing exchange of unpleasantries.

The bad thing is that it raised the question of what the future could look like if Donald Trump won the US presidency and the entire world became subjected to a man who has already horrified a significant portion of his own country.

And this is the society that the Information Age has created. In terms of how the ruled are able to perceive their rulers, there probably hasn’t been this much intimacy and candour since who knows when.

It has always been the privilege of the elites to truly know the personalities and quirks of the ruling class, while plebs have had to make do with the scraps and leftovers of gossip that trickle down from the households of great people.

Now we have the Internet and handheld gadgets with the ability to provide far more casual penetration into people’s lives than conventional media. Nobody is safe from the scrutiny of the public, not even the powerful.

With these tools we can satisfy the deepest voyeuristic urges of the lowliest of the low citizenry and it has ripped the veil of dignity right off the business of state. Once upon a time, it was believed that the business of state was somehow special and conducted by people who were themselves special.

But as we learned in Tanzania when we decided to televise our parliament session live, little could be farther from the truth.

Nothing like seeing a grown man in an ill-fitting suit brawling as he is escorted off the premises to dull the lustre of statecraft. Nothing like watching your Member of Parliament drool gently onto their copy of the Bill under discussion while they nap to make you consider the importance of self-protective voting. While I can understand those who are dismayed by the loss of status, I can’t help but love this new dispensation.

If politicians are only people then we can truly challenge the notion of leadership. Honestly this wouldn’t be so important if the world weren’t in the process of contracting while simultaneously moving towards more and more authoritarian, intolerant displays of statecraft.

It used to be that irrational, morally corrupt nutjobs were the mark of a “developing” polity. These days, the most egregious violations of rights, horrendous acts of racism and sexism are becoming commonplace in richer countries.

My only frustration is that we are slow to move, as the proletariat. Even though it is now easier than ever to understand that hierarchies of power are manufactured, often harmful and headed by people who are just as flawed and human as we are, well, we still allow for the majority to be subject to the personalities of the minority.