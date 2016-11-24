Trump: Let’s talk about our dignity and the survival of the planet

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

Okay, let’s talk about it. The next four years are going to yield political science literature at unprecedented levels, much of it examining the American democratic system and the manner in which globalisation has been driven these past hundred or so years (with roots in history, of course).

It has already started if you know where to look for it, and going from Picketty onwards the explainers/defenders of the status quo are doing something unprecedented: They are admitting that neoliberal capitalism is in it’s final apocalyptic phase. The depth of satisfaction that this gives me is indescribable.

The general mood across the globe is understandably one of shock that Donald Trump won the election. By now you have surely read the recent Wall Street Journal article that confirmed what we all suspected when we saw his slackened face and mild demeanour post-announcement: Trump didn’t actually expect to have to do this either.

President Obama’s decision to stay in Washington for the next two years so that his daughter can graduate high school seems like a stroke of good luck since he will not have to commute far in order to teach his successor how to president.

The jokes about Trump will continue to write themselves, but it is going to be harder to laugh now that he actually has consequence. Speaking of jokes: there seems to be a consensus in America about how the media is at fault for the decisions that citizens made at the polls.

I wish I could pretend sympathy towards this but here’s the thing: I don’t understand how having near-universal literacy and numeracy as well as the most voraciously information-generating and consuming society in the world even makes this possible. Folks who live in countries with a functioning public library system do not get to blame “the media” for their choices when they come to regret them.

I don’t dismiss the topic entirely: The media is called the Fourth Estate for very good reason. And even given its power, there is still no excusing the abdication of personal responsibility in the voting booth.

Speaking of regrettable choices: This brutish Republican win is a tragedy for common decency. Donald Trump the person did not win the election. Donald Trump’s deliberate projections of narcissism, outright lies, bigotry and incitements to violence won the election.

Just when it looked like at a global level humans were beginning to understand that there is a collective responsibility to our dignity and to the survival of the planet? This here. Only another indicator of the hard swing to the Reich that the world seems to be taking at the moment.

Unfortunately, this is going to have repercussions at the personal level for many people. There are some doors that should not be opened lest the demons behind them prove almost impossible to corral when they burst out.

The world was just about getting around to the notion of wrangling systemic racism, agreement about the collective human responsibility to the planet, working towards acknowledging that women are people first and a number of other progressive advancements. We’re never too far from our worst selves, but for a shining minute it felt like things were looking good. Like, We Are The World-level good.

Aah, globalisation. We share the good, and we share the bad. Although we are so far away from the US, in Tanzania I can already feel the noose of a triumphant oligarchy tightening.

There are many Africans who supported Trump for whatever reason but from the perspective of loyalty to one’s patrimony I could not find them decent.

Truly, the pan-African dream that included the diaspora is a thing of the past. And though it is early days, it is hard not to see every story of personal attack on individuals in the States by overjoyed bigots as a harbinger of things to come.