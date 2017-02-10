Digital systems can improve traditional banking methods

Comment

We’ve read articles and blogs posts about M-Shwari, the innovative Safaricom-Commercial Bank of Africa product that allows mobile money users to remotely open bank accounts, earn interest on their savings and access credit instantly.

We’ve seen traditional financial institutions rushing to enter into strategic partnerships with mobile network operators, in an effort to replicate this success.

A few have managed, though perhaps not at the same level. The question is, what will happen to those institutions that have not found a willing telco partner?

Should they follow the path of Equity Bank in Kenya and get a telecoms licence? Are they to continue business as usual, competing for the existing banked clients while living with the fear that customers will eventually migrate to digital financial products?

In the banking business the ability to accurately assess the potential of a customer to repay a loan, disburse that loan in a timely manner and efficiently collect repayments, is what drives an institution’s profits.

Consequently, serving entirely new customers who have no financial history and are far from bank branches is a major challenge. There are various factors that lead to M-Shwari’s success: CBA’s risk and credit management expertise to create the scoring models, Safaricom’s provision of customer voice and mobile money transaction data to generate credit scores, and their mobile money agent network for cash-in and cash-out.

Traditional banking services cannot compete with the convenience of instant and easily accessible cash-in and cash-out points of the mobile money agents.

According to MTN Uganda and CBA, more than one million customers had signed up for MoKash, their mobile savings and credit product, less than three months from launch.

Mobile network operators have the data to support credit decision making for non-bank customers, as well as the infrastructure for loan distribution and repayment collection at scale.

In countries where mobile savings and credit products have been launched, there are only a few mobile network operators that have the bigger market share of customers.

These have partnered with a few specific financial institutions. For those institutions that have not formed partnerships with mobile network operators, becoming one may not be an option, but it is not the only option to grow their businesses.

M-Shwari-like products provide small value loans for short durations, most commonly one month. CGAP reported in 2015 that the average M-Shwari loan amount was $15, enough to cater for an emergency but not to grow a business.

These digital financial products don’t address the needs of customers for larger amounts repayable over long periods of time. There is room for traditional banks to use digital systems to increase their volumes by building scoring models that utilise the bank’s customer data to provide more accurate and consistent risk assessment of customers.

Most institutions in Uganda have credit officers who review all applications and decide whether to grant the customers loans. Digital systems can be developed that determine a customer’s probability of default and automate credit decisions.