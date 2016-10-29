Development banks can act as East Africa's integration catalysts

Comment

Significant economic integration has been achieved since the re-establishment of the East African Community (EAC) in 1999.

According to the African Regional Integration Index Report 2016, the EAC is the top performing regional economic community (REC) in Africa, scoring favourably with regards to trade integration and free movement of people. The Economist named the EAC as the most integrated trading bloc on the continent.

However, regional infrastructure is a common area of underperformance across sub-Saharan African RECs. Yet, a well-developed infrastructure is critical for economic integration. An efficient infrastructure system reduces the cost of business, facilitates trade through smooth movement of goods and services.

Infrastructure development should then be a key pillar to developing a successful REC.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, infrastructure remains particularly underdeveloped, a major structural bottleneck to private sector-led growth for social transformation and inclusive growth.

According to a report by Africa Energy Outlook 2014 for example, SSA accounts for only 4 per cent of global energy demand with approximately 80 per cent of the population lacking access to electricity. The railways which could revolutionise transport and mitigate against some effects of climate change have mostly atrophied.

Most of the railways are dilapidated or are operating way under capacity. Excessive infrastructure financing gaps faced by the EAC constrains growth potential and closer economic integration.

It is within this context that infrastructure development and financing has high level political attention in EAC. Indeed, infrastructure development and financing has become a key agenda for the EAC Heads of State Summit.

The EAC has introduced an ambitious 10-year Investment Strategy for Priority Infrastructure Projects and a Resource Mobilisation Strategy. The strategy which runs from 2015, seeks to unlock infrastructure potential. Financing however, remains a key constrain to realise this strategy. It is estimated that the infrastructure financing gap for EA is more than $8 billion per annum.

There is clearly a need to put in place effective financing model that would ensure cost effective financing of infrastructure projects. One of the most effective and underutilised model is through traditional institutions, such as national and sub-regional development finance institutions (SRDBs) — which were primarily created to address market failures to provide financing to underserved sectors or segment of the population. Direct Foreign Investments (DFIs) have the potential to play a critical role as resource mobilising catalysts to meet the infrastructure financing gap.

East Africa has at least two SRDBs; the East African Development Bank (EADB) and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (PTA) while each country has at least one development bank to address sector specific challenges. These development financial institutions (DFIs) however do not seem to address the challenge of the day— the infrastructure financing deficit.

An assessment of DFI mandates, funding models, size and structure of capital might help explain why.

First, the magnitude of the current challenges has outgrown the size of some DFIs. For example, the combined net worth of the two SRDBs in East Africa was estimated at less than $1 billion at the end of 2015. If for example, the two SRDBs were to co-finance Kenya’s standard gauge railway — the flagship regional project, the level of risk exposure to these banks, would surpass sensible limits.

Given the asset bases of the national and regional DFIs, assuming the 1:3 levering ratio, it would still be difficult for them to mobilise sufficient funding to meet the infrastructure financing gap. The situation is compounded by the fact that even the ratio of paid-in to subscribed capital is very low across the DFIs.