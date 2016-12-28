Army veterans bought port land, bulldozers and police get ready

Comment

Ugandans have had a treefull Christmas 2016. It started when the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) issued a public 21-day eviction notice to thousands of encroachers living in the scenic lakeside Kampala suburb of Bukasa.

NTV showed us beautiful mansions and makeshift dwellings on the two square miles that had to be vacated on or before Christmas day as some guys vowed on camera “to die with someone” if they try to demolish their houses.

It started some years back when some army veterans started acquiring territory near the city by conquest, the way it was done in ancient empire building wars.

They targeted the protected forestland under the National Forest Authority (NFA). They braved attempts to evict them until title deeds were “somehow” issued for the land they had conquered.

It is widely believed the veterans were being paid one million shillings ($277) for an acre of the prime land on the lakeshore next to the capital city by the new owners! Several such rounds of acquisition took place at Bukasa.

But this land had been earmarked much earlier for the development of Bukasa Port, to be linked by barge to Musoma in Tanzania and onwards to Tanga on the Indian ocean by rail. The Standard Gauge Railway also requires plenty of space at Bukasa where it expects to deliver a thousand shipping containers a day from Mombasa.

These plans have been public but somehow people continued “buying” the port land for a song from veterans. Now in the spirit of “Hakuna Mchezo’,” the slogan of the new presidential term that started mid-May this year, the occupants of forest land were told that Christmas marks their last day in their beach homes as bulldozers and police get ready.

But across the country in the east, Teso women were back to pre-historic mode of living in hunting and gathering stage. NTV brought images as the women foraged for leaves in the wild to feed their families over Christmas, a visible mismatch as tree-climbing women dressed in modern clothes returned home with wild leaves. Thanks to the second-hand clothes market, the prehistoric gatherers wear funky American T-shirts.

It is the menace phenomenon of climate change that disrupted the rain seasons, caused crop failure, forcing the Teso people to return to eating wild leaves – proof that evolution has not significantly changed the human digestive system.

So in Kampala, protected trees are cleared to make way for rich fellows’ mansions. Upcountry, wild trees are being eaten by hungry citizens. If NEMA gets very serious, those leaf-gathering women could face arrest for destroying vegetation cover which they never planted.

We need to understand climate change better.

One would have thought that the country’s agricultural and environmental authorities have heard of agro-forestry, the practice of interplanting certain tree types with food crops to ensure moisture and nutrients remain in the soil and during drought, as the most sustainable way for African farmers to beat climate change.

Let the authorities continue flying to climate conferences by all means – one Ugandan minister made a spirited attack on US president– elect Donald Trump at the last COP in Marrakech, Morocco about climate change – but they can also promote climate smart farming so that more Ugandans don’t join the Teso women in the stone age.