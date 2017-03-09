A good credit risk system plus solid management plan will stem NPLs

Comment

Banks have become more cautious in their lending over non-performing loans, with customers saying it is becoming more difficult to get credit. PHOTO | FILE

Lending is a complex business. Lending is the act of giving something to someone with a solid expectation of getting it back. Often, a charge called interest is levied on the loaned amount.

The key word in the definition of the term lending is expectation. Borrowers are expected to honour their word and repay but sometimes these expectations are not met.

There are a myriad reasons borrowers may default on repayments. Some may genuinely default due to a change in their circumstances from the time of the appraisal. Others may plainly refuse to pay up.

You may at some point have lent money to a friend, who either struggled to pay back or vanished with the amount. George Prentice, a satirist once wrote that some people use one half their ingenuity to get into debt, and the other half to avoid paying it.

So why would anyone consider lending money if the business is that risky? Like in any business, there is an expected return for any investment. The higher the risk, the higher the returns. Nothing explains it better than the ancient Aesop’s fable, The Miser and his Gold.

It tells the story of a miser who consolidated his wealth into a bar of gold. He buried the treasure somewhere on his farm. He visited the spot everyday just to confirm that his fortune was intact. One day, while on his usual ritual, he noticed that the soil was fresh and the gold was gone.

A cheeky neighbour who met the dejected miser wondered why he was so depressed. The gold bar was there only to make the miser happy. In a casual manner, he advised the miser to bury a stone where the gold was hidden. His argument was that after all, the stone may serve the same purpose — to ritually look at it and feel happy.

Lesson: If you decide to keep a fortune, two things are certain: It is not only unlikely that you will increase your treasure but you may well lose it all together. That explains why people with excess funds lend to those in need but of course with an expectation — of payback and interest.

So a bank’s core business is lending. Bank loans constitute the biggest share of the assets in their balance sheets. Therefore, it is expected that any bank would take great interest in the lending business. Banks are expected to set up elaborate robust lending systems and structures. Failure to institute such measures has often precipitated disaster.

Most central banks classify loans under five main categories — normal, watch, substandard, doubtful and loss. Any loans classified under the substandard, doubtful and loss categories are considered to be non-performing loans (NPLs).

This brings in the other aspect that is critical to the lenders — loan loss provisions. This is a portion of the profits set aside to cater for possible losses of the funds loaned to clients. This reduces the reported profits and thus the reason banks strive to maintain a healthy quality of assets.

Financial health

Asset quality is one of the key fundamentals upon which the health of a financial institution is assessed. Most bank supervisory authorities use the CAMELS rating system. CAMELS is an acronym that stands for Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Management, Earnings, Liquidity and Sensitivity to the market.

The rating of each of these parameters is based on a scale of one to five, with one being the best and vice versa. The point is that the quality of the loan portfolio otherwise referred to as the asset quality is of utmost importance to the success of any lending institution.