Corruption: Uhuru has to make some difficult choices

Comment

Wachira Maina.

n her 1969 book Death and Dying, Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, the Swiss psychiatrist, set out a five-stage emotional path to death, namely: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and, finally, acceptance. The Kubler-Ross model describes, roughly, how most people face any deeply unpleasant experience: It isn’t true, they first say.

Then they lash out and blame others. As the inexorable comes ever closer, they cast around for relief, hoping for a little good news; that is then followed by despair before, at last, they calm down and accept what must surely be.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mortal problem is corruption and if his wretched helplessness at the State House Governance and Accountability Summit last month represents his state of mind, the president has, finally, arrived at stage four, just one before acceptance. That is good news: until the president accepts that Kenya has a deadly problem, he cannot fix it.

When the president was first told about the scandal in the National Youth Service (NYS) and that his most trusted minister and her senior officials were corrupt, he rushed to their defence, denying that there was a problem. Later still, he was presented with a list of 175 senior officials that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was then investigating and warned that graft was a bigger problem than initially thought. His response was an ill-tempered speech, during which he sent most of them home.

He has since been cantering along the grief-path and only now despairingly admitting that he is unable to fight corruption. What could possibly make president Kenyatta finally accept and confront the pestilence that Kenya faces? If anything could, it would be the latest scandal in the health sector. It has the right spurs to action.

It has sucked in his relatives — including his sister — and friends. Two, it affects one of his mother ship projects — maternity health. Three, perhaps most inconveniently, it comes less than a year to an election in which corruption must figure.

Health funds

At issue in the scandal is a Ksh5 billion ($50 million) scandal, out of which, Ksh800 million ($8 million) had been set aside for the government’s flagship maternity project, which an internal audit now says has been allocated in questionable ways by the Ministry of Health.

In a vociferous denial, the ministry lists projects that it says the money has funded and claims that no monies have been lost. The denial is implausible: even if the ministry’s account of the matter is credible, the spending is full of irregularities and illegalities.

One, the way this money was appropriated and then disbursed is plainly unconstitutional. The fiscal structure set up by the constitution has two parts; all public money either belongs to the national government or to county government.

In the main, money follows function. So if a function belongs to the county government, the money that funds that function belongs to counties. In 2013, health was transferred to counties. That means that money for health belongs to counties, not to the national government. In this case, the national government grabbed the health funds, re-baptised those funds as its own funds and has been doling them out to counties as “conditional grants.”

That is illegal. “Conditional grants” are funds that the national government gives to counties- at its own discretion and with its own conditions — out of its own share of the budget. It cannot give conditional grants from county funds that it has illegally sequestered, even if, as here, those funds are donor funds. It is the nature of the function that the money is meant to fund — county or national — not the source of funding that makes a grant a conditional grant.

If it is true that the President Kenyatta’s relatives got a share of the money, the ministry cannot defend such payouts with the argument that the services were competitively procured and that Kenyatta’s relatives gave value to the public. The president’s sister should not be bidding for government jobs under the country’s procurement rules as they stand. The argument made in some quarters that those rules don’t apply because Kenyatta does not run the Ministry of Health is oafish. The law’s intention is to stop influence peddling, not to invite officious bickering about who really runs the ministry of health? What are the chances that the ministry would knowingly knock out the president’s sister from bidding?

Even if the legalities of this suspect spending were kosher, the president would still look bad. President Kenyatta’s supporters usually defend his anti-corruption credentials with the non sequitur that his family is filthy rich, meaning that he has no money needs that would tempt him into corruption. If true, why are his relatives scrambling for public procurement under programmes set aside for marginalised categories? There is also the delicious if cutting paradox that the First Lady has been so active mobilising the nation to raise private funds to eliminate maternal and early childhood deaths through charitable events — including marathon runs — even as Kenyatta’s other relatives queue up for a slice of public money set aside for the very purpose. What will dinner conversation on this topic be at the next family reunion?