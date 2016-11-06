Comments on Magufuli may have been closed, but they’re still great for interaction

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

It turns out that traditional media houses were right to worry. The Internet continues to be a real threat to their businesses, although there has been some cheerful news lately about the sales of books and physical newspapers increasing. Even so, the game has changed for better or for worse.

I think most of us who are nostalgic and who remember the good old days when television stations actually had a sign-off time, would say things have changed for the worse. That’s how it feels now that it is difficult to find authoritative outlets.

It was annoying in the past election to see how the coverage of news, especially political news, was being manipulated by the competing parties. Reports that came out afterwards were able to show that indeed the majority of broadcast time was devoted to the ruling party, this in a country that has a public broadcaster. Beyond election years when the biases are easily spotted, the quality of what passes as news has also changed to become much less dense in information. Altogether, this is making traditional media harder and harder to consume as time goes by.

On a side-note, radio hasn’t changed much at all. It is amazing how this medium has survived the assaults of alternative media, new technologies and even the age of information to remain relatively unscathed.

Outside of a lucky few outlets that still do things the old-school way, where does one find something that gives that particular sensation of being real, as opposed to canned reality? In the comments section, of all places. Disclaimer: Please never read a comments section or any kind of group chat type activity without being thoroughly prepared to encounter human misbehaviour.

The Internet was basically started so that people could network directly and it has kept growing by exploiting the one thing that humans can’t seem to get enough of: Sharing information. Not just consuming it but sharing it. Something happens to us though when we are on the Internet and there’s plenty of evidence to support it.

Magic door

We behave in ways we never would in the physical world, hurl insults and say the most amazing things... hence the necessary disclaimer about comments sections.

In all honesty, there probably isn’t language that is strong enough to express how terrifying comments sections can be, on some outlets even more so than others. But amid the dreck and debris of civil discourse there can always be found a gold nugget or maybe even an ingot of good information.

When news outlets started putting a comments section underneath their online articles, a magic door was opened.

Composing a letter to the editor is hard to get around to, but sharing a quick quip underneath an article is not only easy, it means you can get your content up and read.

Some people have been smart enough to take advantage of the opportunity to correct news outlets, to call them out on their biases, to expand on stories and to question the veracity of stories being put out there.

Public discourse

This is where the comments section truly shines: It can bring out the best of human interaction and ultimately give a reader the benefit not only of the journalists’ wisdom but that of the crowd as well.