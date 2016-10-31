A city with unruly hawkers is too backward for electoral politics

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

One of my favourite sayings is: “Be careful what you wish for; it may happen.” It is fitting as “a word of caution” for people who voice dissatisfaction with their current lives and keep wishing they were like whoever they believe has a better or more meaningful existence.

I spend a great deal of my time listening to or discussing matters political. So I hear a lot of “if only we were like...”, in several places I go to in Africa, where popular dissatisfaction with leaders and how they conduct their business is common.

In countries where parliamentary elections entail voters voting for political parties that go on to select members of parliament from party lists, people tend to complain about not having the right or opportunity to determine directly who represents them and their interests in the legislature.

Often they wish they lived in a country where members of parliament are elected directly. They argue that direct elections ensure that members of parliament account to their constituents, not to their political parties.

An extension of the argument holds that not electing members of parliament directly undermines democracy.

Meanwhile people living in countries where they have constituency members of parliament whom they elect directly, tend to gripe about “the nonsense” that goes with the whole business of elections: candidates fundraising for campaigns and spending huge amounts of money on buying votes with cash, alcohol and what have you.

These, however, are the least serious of the complaints. More galling is the tendency by politicians to make exciting but empty promises while on the campaign trail.

Once they are elected, the complaint goes, they “disappear” into the city and spend much of their time there, going back to their constituencies only when they cannot avoid it. For the most part, the complaining is never based on familiarity with relevant facts.

For example, those who wish they elected their MPs directly rather than having them be selected by political parties, do not even begin to imagine how it helps avoid the corrupting influence and damaging effects of voters selling their votes and candidates buying them.

This damaging side of electoral politics has become evident in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, these past few weeks, but particularly so these last few days.

It all started with the largest voluntary organisation in the city. Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), brings together a sizeable number of merchants whose general mood right now is anything but good.

Uganda’s economy is going through turbulence that has left many locals feeling a little poorer than they are used to.

Generally when people are feeling that way, they don’t shop. The KACITA crowd’s problems do not end here. As many will tell whoever cares to listen, there is the issue of landlords demanding exorbitant amounts in rent, payable in dollars, and generally treating their tenants like disposable napkins.

It is an age-old problem that even government officials decry. However, lamentably little has been done to find a lasting solution to it that would satisfy tenants and landlords. And so frustration continues to bubble beneath the surface. Add to that the feeling some have, justified or not, that they are overtaxed, and what you get is more frustration. Now enter itinerant traders.