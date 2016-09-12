‘City of Thorns’ takes us inside the limbo society

Comment

Negotiations for the United Nations high-level meeting on refugees (and migrants) have concluded. An anticipated Global Compact on Refugees has been pushed back to 2018. The political declaration is vague. Desired solutions are listed. But commitments and obligations are lacking.

The right to asylum and the principle of non-refoulement are reaffirmed. There’s a promise of “more equitable” responsibility-sharing but little detail about what that entails.

There’s another promise to increase the number and range of legal routes for resettlement (in third countries) through, for example, educational and employment visas, (medical) evacuations, private sponsorships and family re-unification.

But no countries signed up to these. Neither did any countries sign up to stopping the populist politicking that so poisons public attitudes towards asylum-seekers and refugees.

The world has a long way to go. It is morally bankrupt and solutions won’t come from the top down. Which is why solutions must be built from the bottom up. Starting with empathy.

We don’t live in a stable country ourselves. As Kenyan refugees who sought asylum in Uganda in 2008 know. As Kenyans still internally-displaced from 2008, 1997 and 1992 also know. We are not exempt — depending on the selfish vagaries and whims of our politicians, it could be us running away.

Empathy is what Ben Rawlence, Human Rights Watch’s former Kenya researcher, reminds us of with his new book, City of Thorns, launched in Nairobi this past week.

The book uses the stories of nine refugees from Dabaab to put ourselves in their shoes, consider the individual (and rational) choices any of us would make in their situation — about leaving their countries, about surviving regardless, about weighing up whether to return.

It also forces us to consider what (forced) encampment means. To be born into and grow up in a camp. To have that camp demarcate the entire horizon of our expectations.

Speaking about the book at an Amnesty International and Rift Valley Institute event at the National Theatre, Rawlence made us imagine how we’d feel living in what is “in effect, a concentration camp,” a “limbo society,” an “open prison.” Spending “25 years dreaming of leaving Dabaab.”

Then, on top of that, living with new uncertainties created by Kenya’s latest policy shift — the move from (forced) encampment to (forced) repatriation. The fear and the uncertainty. The stalling of funding. Further reductions in food rations, already minimal.

The stalling of businesses and services. The rational choice in such circumstances is to accept the paltry amount offered for “returning” simply because food is needed now.

The problem, at heart, is one of what he termed “conflict economies.” Where perverse incentives are created for everybody concerned — parties to the conflict, the humanitarian industry and governments — to behave badly.

Parties to the conflict drag their feet, knowing everybody will pander to them to keep them at the table. The humanitarian industry keeps doing what it does and doing what it does becomes its own justification. Governments — like ours — play hardball, using asylum-seekers and refugees as bargaining chips for more money. And so on.