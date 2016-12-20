Cheer up, we can cure Aids, the climate and graft... many generations from now

Comment

As the political people deal with corruption today, the wise judges are trying to keep it from entering the future generations. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Three big problems facing Uganda have a common characteristic — they were created long before we became aware of them and the present generation can only learn to live with them while fighting to eliminate them for the sake of future generations.

Uganda’s best-known problem is HIV/Aids. By the time the disease starts manifesting in the body, the person has had it growing in them for a long time; sometimes it gets detected several years after the infection has entered the body. What is done for/by the victim is to administer very expensive drugs and adapt to living with it, knowing that it will not go away in this lifetime.

Meanwhile, measures including the prevention of mother to child transmission are going on to ensure that future generations are protected from the virus.

Uganda’s second big problem started with the industrial revolution in Europe three centuries ago, but most Ugandans only realised its existence in the past few years.

It is called climate change, and, like Aids, its causative substances started entering the atmosphere many years ago through industrial emissions, and by the time it manifested through global warming, it was too late. Humanity now has to adapt to climate change while reducing emissions so that global warming stops and hopefully cooling starts a few centuries from now.

And like Aids, which has new infections occurring by the millions every year even as the struggle goes on, climate change-causing actions in the form of carbon emissions and deforestation are also ongoing, as the elite of all countries meet in a new Olympic-style regular extravaganza called COP, where the participants wear business suits and beautiful flowing robes.

Uganda’s third problem also starts with the letter “C” and is called corruption. And like the first two, it also entered the body of the nation long ago. Current measures are managing to enable the nation to survive somehow with it, and some enlightened leaders, especially from the judiciary, are already working on solutions to protect future Ugandans from the disease that seems to be incurable in the present generation.

Starting with the adaptation of dealing with the here and now of corruption, the judiciary has recovered some Ush90 billion, which at today’s terribly depreciated shilling rate is equal to $25 million. But society has so resigned itself to corruption that no news of theft surprises the public anymore.

When the commercial division of the High Court last week published the list of officials from who it has recovered stolen money by negotiation, the cover story splashed under the newspaper headline “Thieves return Ush90b” did not elicit any noticeable public discussion.

But the judges are keeping an eye on cleaning up for the future. During the release of the thieves’ list, Chief Justice Bart Katurebe described how corruption starts in the home, and pleaded with parents to stop bribing teachers to secure their kids’ promotion. He also appealed to law schools to stop sending students for clerkship at chambers of lawyers known to be corrupt.

The politicians are concerned with adaptation and mitigation. The current Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija was well known as an advocate for limited legalisation of corruption by suggesting an official kickback on government tenders, when he was still a state (junior) minister.

So, as the political people deal with corruption today, the wise judges are trying to keep it from entering the future generations.